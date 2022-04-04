Dua Lipa Looks *So* Different With Her Grammys Hair Transformation

Leave it to Dua Lipa to shut down the red carpet. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and the stars have already proved the night is worth a watch. The red carpet was a nonstop parade of glam looks, but Dua Lipa’s platinum blonde hair may have taken the cake when it comes to gasp-inducing moments. The Future Nostalgia singer shocked spectators by trading her signature brunette locks for extra-long bright blonde strands that seriously elevated her Versace ensemble.

Lipa arrived in a strappy black-and-gold dress by Versace and seemed to be channeling Donatella herself with her new blonde. The gorgeous hair is courtesy of hairstylist to the stars Chris Appleton, who shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the hair color process via Instagram stories. Though Appleton has yet to reveal more about how he created Lipa’s look, it looks like she definitely has some extensions going on — especially considering that she’s been performing on tour with shorter hair. The singer’s Grammys makeup was done by Samantha Lau and featured a dark red lip color, fluffy brows, and a minimal eye look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly leaning into a ‘90s trend, Lipa shared her Grammys look on Instagram with the caption, “a little bit of 1992.” Fans and fellow celebs alike are going absolutely crazy over her transformation, with Donatella Versace even commenting: “You are an absolute BEAUTY! My Versace Queen making historical moments always 🖤 I love you 🖤” The rest of the comments are, understandably, flooded with fire and heart-eyes emojis.

Lipa previously went blonde in 2019, debuting a skunk-stripe look that featured lighter hair layered over her natural brunette underneath. However, her hair was much shorter at the time (it skimmed her shoulders), so to see her with super-long platinum blonde is quite the shock.

Nevertheless, she certainly pulls the transformation off. Will she keep the blonde for her upcoming tour performances, though? Only time will tell.