Selena Gomez might be a thoroughly modern star, but she’s always had a penchant for the retro. It’s apparent with the acting projects she chooses to participate in, through her vintage-heavy wardrobe, and certainly with the makeup and hairstyles she wears to her most important events — especially to anything for her best-selling Rare Beauty line. In fact, at the most recent launch celebration for her brand’s new blush, Gomez’s teased hair is not only a prime example of her love for a throwback, but also demonstrates any easy way to incorporate ‘60s charm into an everyday look. Far from feeling like a costume or dress-up moment, the volume and fullness through her crown are a subtle touch that makes a major difference.

Gomez’s teased hair was spotted at a VIP toasting her latest Rare Beauty launch, the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush. Dressed accordingly in a floor-dusting baby-pink blazer and matching silk dress, the brand founder’s hair was blown straight and parted deeply on the side. The teased crown adds height and shape, and emphasizes her new (old) hair color, too — the blonde highlights she’s had over the past few months are officially no more. She’s back to her signature, extra-glossy raven shade.

(+) Cindy Ord/Getty Images (+) Cindy Ord/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The gentle height through the back of Gomez’s hair might make you think of two distinct aesthetic eras. It’s reminiscent of the ‘60s most popular looks, of course, but it could also evoke images of the decade’s revival that hit around the early ‘00s — remember those all-pervasive commercials for the Bump-It tool? Using a physical method to pump up hair is actually a pretty common trick among celebrity stylists, but the mild nature of Gomez’s volume means it’s more likely that a good old-fashioned teasing brush and some firm-hold hairspray is behind her baby-sized beehive.

While teased hair is trending in its own right at the moment, Gomez has been an especially big fan of the look for a while now. Just a week before the event, she wore a similar look fashioned into an updo on a sweet night out with her little sister, and her “Love On” music video — released in late February — featured plenty of voluminous hairstyles throughout its three-minute run.

Considering a hint of teasing is such an easy way to make even the most straightforward looks feel extra-special, it’s certainly worth trying out soon.