With her A-list genes and too-cool attitude, it’s clear that Kaia Gerber would have been an it-girl in any era — but it’s not just her vibe. Aesthetically, the model-actor can seamlessly flit between different decades’ top beauty trends, but there will always be something special about her done up in a ‘60s-adjacent style. Gerber’s spa headband at a special Omega event helps shape and define her big bouffant, combining a trending accessory with an especially of-the-moment hairstyle. Together, they make Gerber look straight out of the swinging ‘60s.

As something of an added bonus, her headband-accented hair was one of two styles Gerber wore on her trip to Switzerland with Omega. The stretchy, soft material pushed her highlighted blowout back one day — and to emphasize the volume at the crown of her head — but in other photos, her long, bone structure-defining layers are left loose and arranged around her face for a sultry effect. But Gerber learned from the best, and it was revealed by her hairstylist, Hos Hounkpatin, that the look was actually directly inspired by her mother, the legendary Cindy Crawford. Even Crawford herself had to agree that it was a great choice, commenting, “Good reference” on Hounkpatin’s Instagram post.

The layered hairstyle, similar to her retro bouffant, is all about height. Gerber’s bangs are voluminous and side-parted, curving around her face and accentuating the structure just behind them. It’s perfect for showing off the golden tones in Gerber’s highlights, gently and subtly woven in to the soft bends of the style.

Gerber, always on the cutting-edge, hit two trends at once on her trip to the Alps. The tousled layers are so sultry and beyond popular on social media, and so is that soft, stretchy spa headband. Other next-gen A-listers like Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey, and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have already given the look their stamp of approval, so it makes sense Gerber would want to try it out for herself, too.

The more years go by, the more Gerber resembles like her supermodel mother. With so many more excellent hair and makeup moments to borrow from — and all the hyper-unique looks Gerber loves — she’ll never run out of ideas.