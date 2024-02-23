Any new project from Selena Gomez is guaranteed to be filled with attention to detail — especially when it comes to her music. The average Gomez music video is rife with glittering, bright makeup and fanciful outfits, but the hairstyles and accessories in her latest take her aesthetics to a whole new level. In the just-released visuals for her newest single, “Love On”, Gomez’s hair bows, ribbons, headbands, and fascinators are as much a focus as her lyrics, bringing so much aesthetic fun to an already-joyful song.

Filmed in Paris, the video starts with all sorts of physical declarations of love, with couples kissing all around a bow-wearing Gomez. Each scene features her done up in a different hairstyle, most of which are topped with some sort of accessory. A few are more prop-like, including her a towel wrapped around her head and large hats, but most of which are familiar — and currently-trending — favorites like bows and ribbons. The entire three-minute video is filled with everything Gomez loves, from hanging with friends and eating fries to getting a manicure from celebrity pro Tom Bachik, who makes the cutest cameo, so naturally she has to include plenty of fun hair moments.

Three main accessories dominate the “Love On” video. There is the structured, oversized black bow hovering over her new bangs as she sings on the stairs holding a French bulldog. It feels so girlish and Parisienne, perfect with the magenta mini-dress she wears in the scene. Moments later, she’s in a different bow, this one a long, trailing white ribbon seen in ensemble scenes with a coterie of tutu’d ballerinas. This look taps right in to the coquette aesthetic ruling social media and the celebrity world right now, but it’s nothing compared to the current spa headband trend — as seen on Gomez in yet another shot.

All in all, the video seems as much a tribute to the biggest beauty trends of the moment as it is to love. Fans think Gomez’s new album is just around the corner, so expect plenty more stylish videos any time now.