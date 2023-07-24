In case you missed it, over the weekend Selena Gomez turned 31 and she didn’t hold back when choosing a look to celebrate her special day in. On Friday, the actor, who’s a Leo-rising and cancer sun, fully embraced her fiery, sultry side with a red mini dress as her first birthday outfit. Gomez’s number was a fresh off-the-runway piece from Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2023 collection. She styled the leather embellished look with a unique pair of Magda Butrym strappy heels, complete with a red satin flower appliqué that perfectly matched the hue of her dress.

Gomez then kept her accessories chic and simple — the Rare Beauty founder opted for James Banks hoops and a Y2K-inspired pair of sleek black sunglasses as she made her way into a private mansion in Malibu for her surprise birthday soirée. (It’s unclear how her best friends got her dressed to the nines without blowing the surprise, but props to them!) As for her beauty moments, Gomez strayed from her signature beachy waves and styled a Pamela Anderson-esque updo, which featured a dramatic swoop side bang and a loosely textured bun. One can only assume Rare Beauty products were used to capture the singer’s classic smoky eye, sun-kissed cheeks, and a ‘90s glossy lip.

It wasn’t just Gomez who went all out sartorially on this night, though. At the exclusive event, her friends like Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, and Karol G also matched the actor’s spicy energy. Karol G and Sabrina Claudio for instance opted for risqué mini dresses while Hilton and Aguilera looked dreamy in colorful maxis.

The party didn’t stop on Friday as Gomez kept the vibes going well into her actual birthday on Saturday, July 22, by hosting a Barbie-themed birthday party that included a private screening of the just-released movie. She tapped into the trending Barbiecore aesthetic with a short, halter-neck Valentino dress and wore a Dior pearl choker, earrings, and bracelet.

For fire signs who feel inspired by Gomez’s sizzling birthday outfits, shop similar pieces ahead to channel her vibe at your next party.