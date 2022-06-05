These days, celebrity beauty brands are far from an anomaly. It’s almost become an expectation that when a star reaches a certain level of fame, they are bound to release a product line; a precedent that’s resulted in a sea of celebrity-associated brands. However, there are a select few that rise to the top — Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty being one of them. Not only is the quality of the products above par, but the brand is dedicated to spreading positivity and even donates 1% of all sales to mental health resources. When it comes to the best Rare Beauty products, the liquid blush is probably top of mind, but there’s a lot more where that came from.

It’s no secret that beauty TikTok loves Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush for its insane pigment and easy application, so it’s not surprising that it tops the brand’s best-sellers list. However, Rare has come to be known for its complexion products (like the buzzed-about tinted moisturizer and primers that come in both mattifying and illuminating varieties) as well as other beauty staples like mascara and eyeliner.

Ahead, check out all the Rare Beauty best-sellers that are worth adding to your cart.

The Splurge-Worthy Buy

The Budget-Friendly Buy

The Unexpected Must-Have

The Cult-Favorite

The Complexion Savior

The Beauty Staple

The Precision Hero