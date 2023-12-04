In pretty much every sense but literal, Salma Hayek is royalty — the Hollywood and fashion sort at a minimum, thanks to her iconic on-screen work and marriage to Kering CEO François-Henri Pinault. She’s regal, she’s respected, she carries herself with a queenlike composure, but there’s also the crown jewels factor. She loves layering on standout accessories, but her latest takes that appreciation for the finer things in life to a new level. For the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Hayek’s crystal headband was nestled into her dark, tousled waves, sparkling across the top of her head like a tiara. The past few years have been an especially aesthetically exciting one for Hayek, but hair accessories aren’t spotted on the star too terribly often. From this single sighting alone, who wouldn’t want her to keep them coming?

White satin always feels ethereal, but this time of year, the material made Hayek look like a winter snow angel. Her gown was luminous and straightforwardly sophisticated, made all the more luxe by the thick clusters of silvery crystals studded all across her head like a halo. Nothing’s been officially disclosed, but there’s little doubt in fans’ minds that her features a vault’s worth of actual diamonds — no rhinestones here, surely.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

So much of what makes the look this incredible is in her actual hairstyling, too, not just the accessory itself. Hayek’s waves are artfully undone and just a bit mussed, with the headband tucked in a few inches back from her hairline. This keeps everything from looking too prim and proper, which is a common pitfall of the classically preppy headpiece.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s very much aligned with the sorts of clips, bands, and combs Hayek likes to wear when she does go for a hair accessory. She seems to prefer the dainty-but-dazzling approach, weaving finer and smaller pieces through her hair, but making sure they’re all dripping in diamonds and other precious stones.

(+) At the 2017 Oscars. Dan MacMedan/Getty Images (+) At Cannes 2019. Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Getty Images (+) At a 2020 premiere. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Of course, Hayek is also firmly on-trend — as per usual. Headbands of all sorts have been popping up on fellow A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, Kerry Washington, Helen Mirren, and Janelle Monáe. Especially when paired with casual-looking hairstyles the way Hayek did, they’re an extremely versatile way to add a bit of everyday elegance to any look. And with those holiday parties packing the calendar, you can’t go wrong with making your hair the ultimate conversation-starter.