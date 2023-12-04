Fact: Monday mornings are all about slowly sipping your coffee while scrolling through social media, catching up on all the weekend happenings. As for the first thing you likely saw when you opened your Instagram app this morning? An onslaught of high-glam fashion moments from the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was held last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Typically taking place in October, the annual star-studded gathering was well worth the wait, as stars delivered A+ looks you’ll no doubt think about all week long.

To say everyone in Hollywood was in attendance at the event wouldn’t be an exaggeration. Kendall Jenner? Yes, the model was there, bringing the heat in a fiery red body-hugging Fendi number from the label’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection. Posing on the red carpet alongside the 818 Tequila founder was best friend and fellow fashion girl Hailey Bieber, who rocked a sparkly black Saint Laurent gown (an apropo selection for the brand ambassador). Donning a brown Saint Laurent gown, Zoë Kravitz stood out beautifully in a sea of red and black ensembles. And another notable outfit came from Selena Gomez, who was a vision in a dramatic black and silver Valentino dress.

Without further ado, feast your eyes on all the best outfits from Sunday night’s Academy Museum Gala. These looks are guaranteed to tide you over until 2024, when award show season will officially be in full swing.

Selena Gomez

Gomez’s Valentino gown was breathtaking, to say the least.

Saoirse Ronan

The Little Women actor took to the red carpet in a statement-making white Louis Vuitton outfit.

Lupita Nyong'o

We can’t get over how incredible Nyong'o looks in this sunny yellow Chanel dress.

Zoë Kravitz

Kravitz donned a form-fitting Saint Laurent gown.

Kendall Jenner

The model’s Fendi number fit her like a glove.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber dazzled in custom Saint Laurent.

Sandra Oh

Oh chose a unique LBD from Louis Vuitton.

Laura Harrier

Harrier’s Alaïa Spring/Summer 2024 look was equal parts simple and sophisticated.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde donned a flowy black look from Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Ellis Ross was all smiles in a structured Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2024 dress.

Natalie Portman

A Christian Dior muse, the actor went with a sheer Fall/Winter 2023 Couture gown from the fashion house.

Dua Lipa

Lipa tapped into the sheer dress trend via a see-through lace look from Chanel.

Greta Lee

Lee’s red puff-sleeve Loewe number felt so festive.

Julianne Moore

Moore, who was celebrating her 63rd birthday last night, looked downright stunning in an emerald green gown.

Michelle Williams

Williams brought her fashion A-game, donning an exquisite Louis Vuitton number.

Billie Eilish

Eilish opted for a pinstriped Jean Paul Gaultier set.

Meryl Streep

Streep arrived at the affair in a luxe long-sleeve LBD.

Demi Moore

Moore posed for the cameras in a sparkly Tamara Ralph gown complete with a larger-than-life floral detail.

Rachel Zegler

The Hollywood darling rocked a lavish velvet dress courtesy of Vivienne Westwood.

Gemma Chan

Chan wore a silver fringe Louis Vuitton dress.

Jurnee Smollett

Smollett made a bold statement in a black sequin number by Louis Vuitton.

Margaret Qualley

Qualley went with a Chanel midi and black Mary Jane flats.

Natasha Lyonne

Lyonne layered a white floor-sweeping Miu Miu number over a crystal-encrusted top.

Kaia Gerber

The model sported custom Celine gown, which boasted a timeless polka dot print and voluminous silhouette.

Keke Palmer

Palmer walked the red carpet in a navy blue Monique Lhuillier look.

Julia Garner

Garner’s bright yellow 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2024 piece was nearly impossible to miss.

Christina Ricci

Ricci stepped out in a sequin-covered Fendi Fall/Winter 2023 Couture gown.