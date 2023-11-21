Depending on who you ask, the holiday season starts the day after Halloween when Mariah Carey proclaims it on social media or the days leading up to Thanksgiving when department stores unveil their festive window displays and switch their playlists over to Christmas music. But, the ultimate confirmation, perhaps, is the shift in celebrity red carpet beauty looks. Suddenly, nude gloss is swapped for a bold red lip, matte charcoal smoky eyes are suddenly as shimmery as the disco ball at your work’s holiday happy hour, and simple hairstyles are transformed into party-ready looks with the addition of a statement hair accessory. While Jennifer Lawrence hasn’t shared her stance on when she thinks the season kicks off, her hairstyle at the unveiling of Dior’s holiday window display at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York on Nov. 20, is a sign she’s in full-on holiday mode. Lawrence’s black headband is simple, glamorous, and would easily dress up any style in your regular repertoire.

Lawrence’s red carpet beauty moments are essentially a lesson in subtle glamour — she never strays too far out of left field of Hollywood classics (think smoky eyes, crimson lips, brushed-out waves, and sleek ponytails), but she has a knack for incorporating unexpected details that revolutionize the styles. Take the satin ribbon she wore around the slicked-back high pony she rocked to the No Hard Feelings premiere in June. For the more recent Saks window unveiling, hairstylist Rebekeh Forecast followed the same MO, giving Lawrence a super sleek, straight blowout and then pushing the front sections of her honeycomb-blonde hair back with a black leather headband by Jennifer Behr.

(+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) John Lamparski/Getty Images INFO 1/2

With her hair pulled back and out of her face, makeup artist Hung Vanngo also played into the subtle holiday glamour theme. Instead of shimmery eye or red lip, he created a soft caramel smoky eye with a nude lip. Since Lawrence is a Dior ambassador, the celebrity makeup artist naturally turned to the fashion house’s makeup line to create the look. Vanngo blended the neutral shades of the Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in Poncho on her lids and defined the eyes with the Diorshow On Stage Crayon in Brown. On the lips, Vanngo used a combination of Rouge Dior Lipstick in Nude Look Velvet and Dior Contour in Nude Look.

Lawrence’s red carpet beauty run is impressive year-round, but given the holiday season is in its infant stages, surely there’s so many more inspiring seasonal looks to come.