Kerry Washington’s promotional work for her just-released memoir, Thicker Than Water, isn’t so much a press tour as it is a victory lap. The same way her intimate, reflective book is a look back at her 46 years, her interviews, speaking engagements, and high-profile appearances give her the opportunity to go deep on so many important life moments. It’s also the perfect chance for the beloved style star to incorporate all of her favorite aesthetic themes into a series of incredible head-to-toe outfits and hairstyles. Washington’s pearl-studded headband is among the best examples, the perfect choice to play up her romantic streak. As much as she loves sharp, sleek business-glam looks, she’s also constantly gravitating toward the storybook-worthy. Frankly, this jewel-encrusted accessory is about as close to an everyday tiara as it gets.

Seen nestled in her glossy black hair as she made her way to a taping of The View, Washington’s luxe-looking headband incorporates many of today’s top trends but manages to avoid feeling preppy or prim despite her classic tweed dress. Rather, the gold hardware, ornate jewels, and oversized pearls all affixed to the black velvet base skews toward ethereal. It’s the sort of dainty headpiece you’d see at a masked ball or on a 16th century princess in an oil painting — think storybook rather than schoolyard.

Serious internet sleuthing and credit-scouring haven’t found the exact headband yet, but it’s worth noting just how popular the look is right now. Between detail-obsessed accessories giants like Jennifer Behr and Lele Sadoughi, and designers like Roger Vivier and Versace, intricate hair pieces — including headbands, bows, barrettes, and ribbons — are having more than just a moment. They’ve been co-signed by celebrities, worn on the runways, and are popping up all over social media, gaining serious traction with the general public. Washington herself has long been a fan of headbands in particular, wearing so many different versions of the look on the red carpet and relaxing at home.

Every outfit, hairstyle, and manicure Washington’s pulled out on her book tour has been excellent, but this one is just something special — talk about crowning glory.