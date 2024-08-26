Every summer like clockwork, the color yellow returns to its spot as the celebrity set’s go-to seasonal shade, and is often spotted on the red carpet, the street style scene, and especially Instagram. Over the last three months, Dakota Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Dakota Fanning, Kaia Gerber and others have donned different variations of the dopamine-inducing hue. Regardless of butter yellow’s universal takeover this summer (IYKYK), sunshine yellow will always be a go-to color for stars, especially on the swimsuit front. Most recently, Salma Hayek donned a bright lemon-hued bikini while on vacation in Ibiza — proving the vibrant color is just as stylish as its buttery younger sister.

On August 25 — a week after she surprised fans at the London premiere of Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice — Hayek shared a moment from her Ibiza getaway with her 28.8 Instagram followers. The Oscar winner captioned the IG post, “Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination,” embracing her gray hair once again. With her untouched roots on full display, Hayek posed in the aforementioned yellow swimsuit set, which she sourced from England-based label, Pour Moi. The underwired top was adorned with double straps and subtle ruched detailing on each plunging cup. Additionally, the low-waisted bottoms featured the same ruched embellishment around the entire cheeky silhouette. Given she was supposedly in and out of the clear blue water, Hayek went shoeless, however, there’s a chance she opted for statement gold flip flops while on land. From there, she accessorized with minimal bling, including tortoise shell sunglasses in an oversized square shape, a multicolor beaded necklace, and her five-carat engagement ring, of course.

If you still have one last vacay planned this summer (lucky you), trust that Hayek’s bikini would make a splash on any beach. Shop the curated edit below for her exact two-piece and stay tuned to TZR for more last-minute vacation looks from your favorite fashion muses.