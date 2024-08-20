Out of all the awe-worthy moments that come across your Instagram timeline, one that’s guaranteed to make you double-tap is when a celebrity mom walks a red carpet with her child. So far this year, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, and others have all brought their children to 2024’s most star-studded soirées, including Fashion Week, the Tony Awards, and the Cannes Film Festival. And now, one of Hollywood’s most notable dads is bringing his sartorial prowess to the table. On August 19, Lenny and Zoë Kravitz delivered a designer-clad father-daughter moment for the ages at the European premiere of Zoë’s directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Alongside A-list attendees like Salma Hayek, Suki Waterhouse, and the film’s stacked cast (hi, Channing Tatum), the Kravitz’s made the grandest of entrances at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Monday evening. At first glance, their red carpet attire may seem contrasting, however, both looks were actually sourced from Saint Laurent — a fitting selection given Zoë is a devoted YSL enthusiast (and YSL Beauté’s global makeup ambassador). The Blink Twice director, for one, ditched her penchant for all-black outfits and instead donned a fiery red floor-length gown. While she frequently sports a sleek Saint Laurent boatneck, this time the fashion muse chose a simplistic U-shape neckline and no necklace, of course. From there, her waist was cinched with a monochromatic belt adorned with a chic gold buckle. This complementary addition matched her diamond drop earrings as well as her eye-catching engagement ring (which potentially rings in at $475,000). Underneath her satin skirt peeped Saint Laurent’s Lee Slingback Pumps in patent red leather.

To no surprise, Lenny matched his daughter’s energy in equally-luxe pieces, starting with a cool-toned brown suit set. In true Lenny fashion, he opted out of any shirt and instead let the double-breasted blazer complete with structured shoulders and cascading buttons take center stage. He continued the one-color theme onto his wide-leg trousers. The Grammy winner accessorized his taupe two-piece with white Western-inspired boots and his signature aviator sunglasses, of course.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Since Blink Twice hits theaters on August 23, there’s a chance the Kravitz’s will step out together again before the week’s end. Stay tuned to TZR for all the deets on both of their potential second sets (fingers’ crossed!).