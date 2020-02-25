Known for her superb musical talent, Rosalía has a sense of fashion that's just as notable — she's been seen wearing fan-favorite brands like Saks Potts and Alexander Wang. However after winning at the 2020 Grammy Awards for 'Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album' (as well as being nominated for 'Best New Artist') you've likely been seeing a lot of the singer. And with her newly-noticed gift of killer personal style can be described as over-the-top, it's Rosalía's latest look that proves her she can hold her own with more pared back looks, too. So needless to say, the 26-year-old breakout artist is working up to dominate the style game and it's time to pay attention.

Whether sitting front-row alongside the likes of Drake and Dua Lipa, or posing for photos on Instagram with the youngest Jenner, Rosalía isn't playing around when it comes to her personal aesthetic and her most recent street-style outfit is definitely worth noticing. From nostalgic hair styles to really extravagant manicures, the emerging star has a sense of style that virtually everyone can learn a thing or two from.

On Feb. 24, the 26-year-old put together what can best be described as tactically iconic. As a base, a cropped long-sleeve crewneck compliments her taupe straight-leg joggers. Of which, the hem at the ankle is unzipped to subtly display a chunky pair of Prada platform sneakers. But it's Burberry's Deconstructed Trench Coat that truly stands out, as it offers a playfully pared back update on the classic trench coat. The brands most famous coat silhouette get's an It-girl makeover with a mix of materials, like two-tone lambskin. The best part? The bold outerwear can be tossed over a sweatsuit for an effortlessly chic look on days you don't want to get out of bed.

ALEXJR / BACKGRID

Taking all her powerhouse looks into account, it's clear the Spanish artist has an affinity for Burberry. In front-row attendance for the London Fashion Week show, she also sported the brand for her memorable 2019 VMA performance. And just recently sported a painfully-cool Monogram Puffer Dalston Jacket on her Instagram.

With her latest look as proof, Rosalía is one to keep an eye on both on and off the street-style game. Each piece of her casual ensemble is relatively simple at its core, from the dad sneakers to elevated trench. Plus, it's a safe bet that these everyday items are already hiding in your closet in some form or another. But if you're looking for an updated take to get excited over, TZR rounded up a similar look for recreation purposes.

With her exact trench coat and sneakers still in stock, scroll ahead for Rosalía's must-own outfit.