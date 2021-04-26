Dua Lipa Styled This Runway Dress So Differently For The Oscars

Despite not attending the 93rd Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Dua Lipa still delivered a heart-stopping Oscars fashion moment from the Rosewood hotel in London. While performing at Elton John’s annual Oscars party, Lipa wore a fringed silver gown, confirming her award show looks are always full of glamour (I’m never not thinking about Lipa’s Versace butterfly gown from the 2021 Grammys). If you felt your designer knowledge senses tingle while watching the singer perform a duet to “Bennie and the Jets” with John, your style instincts were right on the money. The metallic fringe dress originally debuted during Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and courtesy of Lipa’s stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the runway look made for the perfect pop performance ensemble.

During the fashion house’s runway presentation, the Balenciaga semi-sheer fringe gown was paired with thigh-high armor boots — an outfit a fashion-forward, medieval knight might wear when in battle. For Lipa’s musical performance during the virtual gala, however, Posocco went in a different footwear direction. Lipa wore the spliced gown with a pair of Balenciaga’s Knife Pumps in a bright white shade. The 25 year old also wore diamond drop earrings from Chopard and a chunky ring with a demantoid garnet from Fabergé, which added even more sparkle to her already dazzling look. Lipa's flapper-inspired gown also correlated with a reemerging Spring 2021 trend: the Roaring Twenties party-inspired style.

Her 1920s-inspired fringe gown wasn’t the only Balenciaga dress Lipa sported when performing at the Oscars benefit that raised $3 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Posocco also put Lipa in a custom velvet gown with an extravagant mermaid skirt, which was also from the fashion house. According to Vogue, the couture gown paid homage to founder Cristóbal Balenciaga’s feminine and dramatic designs from the 1950s.

See both of Lipa’s memorable Oscars looks, below, including the original silver dress from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021 runway.

Dua Lipa In Balenciaga During Elton John’s Oscars Party:

David M. Benett/Getty Images

The Look From Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway:

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Dua Lipa In Balenciaga During Elton John’s Oscars Party: