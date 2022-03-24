Rihanna Did A Fashion 180 In This Unexpected Maternity Look

If you’re an avid follower of Rihanna’s style, you probably know that she’s making sultry maternity outfits a thing. The singer has worn everything from sheer LBDs to itty-bitty crop tops while pregnant, inspiring many expectant mamas to embrace their own evolving bodies — that is, don’t hide your baby bump underneath baggy clothes. However, for those who love the singer’s fashion mantra, but are nervous about giving others a full view of your bump, don’t worry. Rihanna’s latest pink dress from Simone Rocha provides another style alternative that offers more coverage while still feeling on trend.

On March 23, Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky were photographed on a walk together in Los Angeles. Instead of her usual revealing tops, the singer donned a pink babydoll dress from Simone Rocha. Although the British label doesn’t create maternity wear, the designer’s dresses are known for their flowing silhouettes, which work perfectly with one’s changing body. The sheer outer skirt, tiered frills, and lace trim also aligned with Rihanna’s current love for flirty designs. In addition, she has a penchant for styling elevated and laid-back pieces together — like a Balmain blazer with Adidas shoes. Therefore, she rocked her colorful Union Air Jordan 4 SP Guava Ice sneakers with her dress. In usual RiRi fashion, she completed her ensemble with plenty of necklaces and bracelets.

BACKGRID

If you fell in love with Rihanna’s pink dress, luckily the dainty piece is still available to shop. Plus, you can also snag her colorful Jordans. The combo is a perfect casual spring outfit that you can wear on a date, to a bridal shower, or even as a cute brunch outfit. When it comes to accessories, her baby pink Loewe sunglasses are out of stock, but there is a white version in the exact style, below. Since this pair comes in a neutral tone, the styling opportunities are endless. Lastly, don’t forget to layer on necklaces to achieve that full Rihanna-approved look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.