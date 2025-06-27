Emma Stone returned to the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie, Eddington, on Thursday evening. The Oscar-winning actor is topping the call sheet on the A24 picture, sharing the bill with co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Austin Butler.

Ahead of the Western black comedy’s July release, Stone reunited with the cast and director Ari Aster for the official Los Angeles preview. For the outing, Stone was dressed in Louis Vuitton — the house she has been an ambassador for since 2017.

Styled by Petra Flannery, the 36-year-old graced the premiere in a two-piece glistening pink and purple ensemble fresh from Nicolas Ghesquière’s Resort 2026 collection which was presented in Avignon in the South of France last month.

Stone wore the boatneck, flame-printed bishop sleeve sweater slightly off-shoulder and kept the circular gold belt that the model had worn. Thankfully, she left the runway look’s sneakers at home and opted for a more appropriate stiletto heel underneath. Stone also kept accessories to a minimum. Apart from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it subtle gold ear cuff by Anita Ko, the outfit was left to take center stage.

Getty Images

Still rocking the pixie-esque haircut she unveiled in January at the Golden Globes, its now slightly-longer length was tended to by hair stylist Mara Roszak. On Instagram, the stylist revealed she used products from her own clean beauty brand Roz — the Evergreen cream and Air spray — to add texture and definition to her petite waves. Meanwhile, Nina Park was enlisted for her subtle artistry when it came to makeup.

Getty Images

Earlier that day, Stone had channeled 1960s style icon Mia Farrow in a mod-leaning black t-shirt, white skirt, and kitten heel sandals. Stopping by the Jimmy Kimmel studio, she greeted fans and signed autographs.

Getty Images

On Thursday’s episode, she joined guest host Diego Luna and filled him in on a hilarious story regarding Pedro Pascal saving her from a bee during their Cannes promotion of the movie.

Austin Butler, Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal Getty Images

“No, Austin is a sweetheart and a half. He was trying to blow it behind me,” Stone laughed, when Luna suggested that Butler had unleashed it on the carpet. “If anyone brought the bee, it was Pedro,” she joked.

She continued: “It's the Pedro takeover. He's so wonderful. He's talented, he's gorgeous, he's nice, he's funny...I'd **** him,” leaving the audience to erupt in laughter.

Eddington hits theaters on July 18.