Rihanna has an exciting announcement for her fans: she’s pregnant! According to People, the singer is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. To capture the joyous moment, celebrity photographer Miles Diggs took photos of the couple against New York City’s snowy backdrop. (The star’s baby bump peeked out from underneath her Chanel quilted puffer coat.) Of course, Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement outfit was styled out to the T. In addition to the aforementioned hot pink outerwear, she wore a dazzling jewel and pearl necklace that draped pass her stomach.

A Briony Raymond signet ring sparkled on her finger while a Chanel chain belt looped around the waistband of her ultra baggy jeans. The low-rise pair (presumably chosen to accommodate her growing belly) featured rips at the knees and unfinished hems, which touched the ground. If Rihanna was cold, she showed no signs of it as she happily gazed at her partner A$AP Rocky while holding his hand. A$AP Rocky, meanwhile, bundled up in a V-neck sweater and denim jacket; he wore Maximilian leather pants. If you follow Rihanna’s street style, you know her choice in dressing up her look with jewelry is iconic. The star likes to drape herself in bejeweled necklaces, often times from Chanel, in order to make her outfits stand out. (Take her supermarket look from last year as a prime example of this.)

Her necklace stack is usually a mix of chunky geometric pendants paired with minimalist crosses. They are styled with everything, from an orange sweater dress to an edgy black bralette and leather blazer combo. You can always find a strand (or two) of glistening baubles around her neck, whether she’s walking the red carpet or simply grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with her beau. Thus, it’s only appropriate that Rihanna’s first pregnancy look featured this signature RiRi fashion touch.

For those who want to dive a little into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s relationship timeline: the duo first started dating in 2020. (They’ve been friends for years though, and he has even appeared in her beauty campaigns.) The two officially made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala, where they both wore unforgettable looks from Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2021 Haute Couture collection. Since then, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have traveled the world together and just like any other couple, they love their date nights.

Keep your eyes on Rihanna’s maternity style, as she’s sure to debut more glamorous ensembles. In the meantime if you’re drawn to her accessorizing skills (and want to recreate her looks), shop similar pieces to her’s ahead.

