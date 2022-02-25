Even before the pregnancy announcement that stopped the world’s rotation for a solid seven minutes, Rihanna is one celebrity you can always rely on to stun. She’s never been afraid to experiment with her beauty or fashion choices, and she’s just as likely to trigger an avalanche of new trends on a walk to the bodega as she is walking the red carpet. That’s simply the power of Rihanna — she’s just intrinsically cool and she brought her undeniable swagger to the streets of Milan this week. Rihanna’s periwinkle eyeshadow at Milan Fashion Week’s Gucci runway show, perfectly paired with her furry coat and gleaming metal headpiece is such a moment — showgoers came to see models on the runway in the latest Gucci collection and got one deal better, getting to sit back and admire the masterpiece that is Rihanna.

Rihanna arrived at the A-list event in signature pregnancy form which meant her beautiful baby bump was front and center, perched above her low-slung, dragon-emblazoned pants and latex-and-lace crop top. Her hair, full and wavy, spilled out of her collarbone-grazing headpiece while the periwinkle fur coat hung just below her shoulders like a resplendent purple cape.

Her frosty eyeshadow looks like an exact match to the coat too, accenting her famous green eyes, while a wash of glossy pinkish-red lip color added a dose of warmth. The bold glam was courtesy of Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono, who has been slaying looks for Rihanna left and right for the past few weeks (and well before that of course). Ono dubbed the eye look “Lilac dreams” on her Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While periwinkle has been a Rihanna-favorite color for a while now, it’s also a very timely choice in her makeup and outfit. Pantone declared Very Peri as 2022’s official Color of the Year, and Rih just proves how sleek it really can be. Though it’s unclear exactly which products she’s using here, Rihanna undoubtedly wearing a face full of Fenty — especially after her special announcement that that best-selling brand is expanding into ULTA Beauty stores in just a few days, it’s no doubt that’s she’s repping her brand now more than ever.

Really, the most surprising part of this entire look is that she’s wearing this year’s Color of the Year — knowing Rihanna and her penchant for starting trends, it wouldn’t have been a stretch to see her 2025’s Color of the Year.

