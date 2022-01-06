Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Kylie Jenner Both Love This Comfy Maternity Legging

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of the most fashionable moms in Hollywood. At the very start of her first pregnancy (she has a three-year-old son with actor Jason Statham), the model showed that there were countless ways to dress the bump without sacrificing her style. Her rotational staples included knit dresses, stretchy pants, and sleek trenches. Now, with baby number two on the way, she is once again showing her styling prowess. Huntington-Whiteley wears her maternity leggings from Bumpsuit nonstop, as this basic is the building block for all of her fashionable ensembles.

To date, Huntington-Whiteley has worn her black Bumpsuit bottoms at least 13 (!!) times. She styles them with cozy coats, knee-high boots, and sleek black handbags. The leggings are double-lined for extra support and come in two neutral shades: black and ivory. On Jan. 5, she showcased a fresh curation of outfits in a series of Instagram stories. In one photo with her son, she styled the versatile leggings with The Row’s Zipped black leather ankle boots and a Totême leather button-down shirt. Earlier in the day, she dressed the leggings up with an oversized wool-blend coat from The Frankie Shop, black suede Saint Laurent Etienne ankle booties, and an Hermès Birkin bag. Because all the other pieces in her outfit looked streamlined and timeless, they immediately elevated her maternity leggings.

The Bumpsuit leggings have a growing celebrity mom fanbase as stars are confident in its comfortability and versatility in matching any outfit. Fellow expectant celeb mamas such as Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner both own a pair while Emily Ratajkowski, who gave birth back in March 2021, swore by them during her pregnancy. The maternity leggings even won a Mom’s Choice Award recognition (a program that evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators.)

If you’re wondering exactly how amazing these bottoms are, you can test it out for yourself — they’re still available to shop. (The leggings also make for the perfect present to gift to your new mom friend.) As you prepare to checkout, note that the website recommends ordering a pair in your regular size, as the bottoms are designed to gently stretch with the body throughout the stages of pregnancy.

