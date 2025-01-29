While puffer jackets are always a winter staple, this season, celebrities are advocating for less insulation, and more luxe layers. At a Kansas City Chiefs game in late December, Taylor Swift jumped on the Charlotte Simone bandwagon in a cherry-colored fur coat. A few weeks later, Cameron Diaz attended her first movie premiere in a decade in an elongated double-breasted coat from Gucci. And most recentlt, on Jan. 28, Rihanna made a strong case for leather trench coats. The multi-hyphenate paired an ankle-length style with a complementary Canadian tuxedo, both of which maximized her cool-girl energy.

Before a date night with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was snapped by the paparazzi outside Verse, a high-end restaurant in the heart of L.A. She was also rumored to be celebrating the anniversary of her eighth studio album, Anti, nine years after its release. In true RiRi fashion, the Grammy winner started her OOTN with a statement topper. The noir number featured a belt with silver hardware, an oversized lapel, and epaulettes on each shoulder, which mimicked the silhouette of a classic motorcycle jacket. From there, Rihanna layered a buttoned-up jean jacket underneath in a timeless mid-wash finish. She continued the denim theme with ultra-baggy jeans in a similar shade. Instead of her go-to Puma x Fenty Avanti Sneakers (which she designed), the “Stay” singer chose pointy snakeskin-embossed ankle boots. Shockingly, Rihanna kept her accessories to a minimum. Alongside diamond stud earrings, she approved the statement glasses trend with black rectangular specs.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Since fall 2023, the Matrix-esque coat has dominated the celebrity street style scene, no matter the weather. Most recently, on Nov. 23, Elle Fanning got her hands on a belted trench from Khaite Spring 2025. It looked sleek next to a navy blue satin blouse, a matching maxi skirt, and the Bottega Veneta Kalimero Citta Bag. Back in April 2024, Dua Lipa turned heads in a similar Khaite coat, which marked her second leather trench of the month. Her coat was collarless, and like Rihanna, the shoulders were extra structured. The “Dance The Night” singer coupled it with light-wash jeans and a Celine polo shirt. Bottega Veneta’s metallic Mini Jodie Bag added some shine to her final ‘fit.

(+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

All this to say? The staying power of leather trenches will last into 2025. So, don’t be shocked if your favorite fashion muse wears one soon. In the meantime, channel RiRi’s exact ensemble via the curated edit below.