Once Elle Fanning started filming A Complete Unknown set alongside Timothée Chalamet in June 2024, fans knew the Bob Dylan biopic would be a must-watch. And not just the movie itself (which hits theaters on December 25), but also the corresponding press tour. If you’re a Fanning fan, you know her promo trails are one of Hollywood’s most fashion-forward. And her current one is certainly no different. On November 23, the multi-hyphenate styled a leather trench coat from Khaite for the film’s private screening in New York — marking the official start of her A Complete Unknown press tour. So, buckle up, because Fanning’s ready to get “On The Road Again.”

After watching the movie with her cast, Fanning was snapped by the paparazzi in Tribeca. In her first street style set for A Complete Unknown, the fashion muse sourced Khaite Spring 2025 for most of her ensemble, starting with a navy button-down blouse with short sleeves and a matching satin skirt. The complementary co-ord peeked out from underneath her outfit’s pièce de résistance: a black leather trench. As seen on the S/S ‘25 runway in early September, the coat’s striking features include structured shoulders, a tied waist, and an ankle-length hem. Fanning’s topper looked luxe alongside additional leather accents — most notably Bottega Veneta’s Kalimero Bag and knee-high boots from Stuart Weitzman. In true Fanning fashion, the Cartier house ambassador accessorized with the maison’s Love Bracelet and the Panthere De Cartier Watch, both in 18k yellow gold.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

With the release of A Complete Unknown just a month away, stay tuned to TZR for more press tour looks from Fanning in the coming days. In the meantime, channel her latest set via the curated edit below.