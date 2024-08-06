Over the near three-decade span of her career, Cate Blanchett has blessed fashion enthusiasts with a myriad of double-denim looks. Throughout the last year alone, the style muse has been photographed in a two-tone ombré denim suit from AZ Factory, a matching light-wash Stella McCartney set, and an oversized dark-wash duo. And just when fans thought they’d seen it all from the dungaree-devoted A-lister, she stepped out in her most eccentric denim-on-denim moment yet. On August 5, Blanchett’s latest Canadian Tuxedo from Brandon Maxwell looked ultra-cool thanks to her numerous en vogue accents.

On the second day of press tour events for her upcoming film, Borderlands, Blanchett stopped by Good Morning America in New York. The Oscar-winning actor posed outside ABC Studios in the aforementioned co-ord sourced directly from the Brandon Maxwell Resort 2025 collection, which debuted back in early June. Her long-sleeve top featured strong, structured shoulders, cascading gold buttons, and an elongated ‘70s-inspired collar. Both her button-down jacket and straight-leg jeans were adorned with a velvet finish — an unexpected addition that separated her double-denim ‘fit from previous iterations. For her third Brandon Maxwell piece, Blanchett cinched her waist with a brown statement belt, which caused the jacket to flare into a subtle peplum. Atop the thick brown belt was a wooden heart-shaped buckle that coordinated to her brown croc-embossed Christian Louboutin pumps. She tapped into the celeb-approved fashion glasses trend with black aviator frames, and added a few mismatched rings for just a touch of bling.

MPI099/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Since Borderlands hits theaters on August 9, you can expect this week to be a packed one for the film’s star. Stay tuned to TZR for more press-related numbers from Blanchett, and as you await her next outing (which could drop any minute now), channel her latest ensemble via the curated edit below.