Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry. This lineup of female music icons reads like a Spotify “Queens of Pop” playlist, but it’s also a list of stylish celebrities who love Charlotte Simone’s vintage-inspired coats. Since launching the line in 2015, London-based designer Charlotte Beecham’s colorful faux fur and leather outerwear has become a staple in your favorite stars’ winter wardrobes — and the driving force behind the recent resurgence of the retro Penny Lane coat. While its name is a nod to Kate Hudson’s character in the cult-favorite 2000 film, Almost Famous, the mid-length, belted silhouette with fuzzy shearling collar first rose to popularity in the ‘70s.

In fact, Charlotte Simone’s take on the coat, aptly called the Penny, has become a signature style for the brand, and each new collection offers the style in a fresh color or pattern. “I’m always inspired by thrifted silhouettes but it was a ‘Penny Lane’ style coat seen hanging in my Grandma’s closet that started me on my journey,” Beecham says of the it-outerwear’s origin story. “Taking inspiration from my Grandma’s wardrobe, I designed my very first coat, the ‘Penny’, which features a fluffy cuff and color with a tie belt to cinch your waist.”

A common reaction to Taylor Swift popping up on your Instagram feed in the fluffy cherry Charlotte Simone coat is to first ID the brand, then order one. But getting your hands on one is a little more complicated. The brand follows a drop model where a few collections are released a year and they’re only available to shop for a week on its website. All of the designs are also made in limited quantities — think only around 350 of Roberts’ red coat, for example.

It’s a sustainable move, but it also makes the brand’s pieces all the more covetable. “In the face of COVID-19, my brand had to pivot and had to pivot fast. I lost all my wholesale business overnight and had to be brave. I adopted a drop model because I wanted to focus on my own customer and not be governed by department stores and their demands. I can now work to my own timelines, create styles we know our customers will love, and be bold with fabrications we enjoy too,” Beecham shares. She notes that the Maddie style that came out in her most recent drop is made from salvaged fabric found in a teddy bear factory in Germany.

Street style stars aside, myself, along with a hood handful fellow beauty and fashion editors, have coats — yes, multiple — from the brand and have debriefed after drops, lamenting how securing the one we wanted felt like The Hunger Games. With our vast range of personal styles, it demonstrates the versatility of Charlotte Simone’s outerwear. “We try to design for women of all ages, inspired by timeless silhouettes and shades,” Beecham says. “I hope that lots of women can see themselves in a Charlotte Simone. We don’t believe in trends and their transience but rather we work hard for a series of months to create a really considered and curated collection.”

Winter’s only officially just begun, so expect to see even more of the brand’s fuzzy, vintage-inspired coats all over your social feeds — and city streets. You can sign up for the brand’s mailing list to get news about future drops, and in the meantime, see how celebrities have styled Charlotte Simone’s coats.

Charli XCX

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Throughout Charli XCX’s Brat era, the brand’s shearling trim jackets have been a key component of her 365 party girl uniform. Earlier this fall, she was snapped leaving the Bowery Hotel in New York City wearing the chocolate brown and teal Birdie style. The statement outerwear added visual interest to her laidback look of baby tee and slouchy jeans.

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera kicked off the holiday season with an extra festive party ‘fit. She paired her on-trend ruby corseted mini dress and patterned tights with Simone’s fuzzy chocolate brown Donna coat from the brand’s most recent winter drop.

Madonna

When the temps hit below freezing, your outerwear becomes the outfit. Case in point: Madonna, who made her faux-leather Pamela coat into the main character of her all black look by accessorizing it with a pile of pearl necklaces that peeked out around the fur collar, plus knee-high lace-up boots and a sleek crossbody bag. And oversized shades, of course.

Katy Perry

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Last winter, Perry was snapped by paparazzi leaving a date night with husband Orlando Bloom. The singer defied dated fashion rules, and topped off her head-to-toe black outfit with the indigo blue Donna coat.

Dua Lipa

Every so often, Lipa takes a break from giving her followers wanderlust with her vacation photo dumps and provides some style inspiration. Her mirror selfie from February 2024 is an outfit combination that’s great for milder winter days. The singer’s black and gray Olive coat tied it all together.

Nicky Hilton

In case you’re not up to speed, leopard print is absolutely a neutral. However, Hilton’s black-and-white animal print coat from one of the brand’s past drops is an easy way to partake in this winter’s trend if you’re a minimalist whose wardrobe is full of neutrals. For a little pattern clashing, she carried a Louis Vuitton x Stephan Sprouse graffiti Alma bag in the same colorway.

Taylor Swift

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The only Easter egg Swift in this outfit? Swift is sending you a sign to level-up your evening outerwear for a fuzzy vintage-inspired coat.

Rita Ora

While many celebrities have worn the brand’s Penny Lane-inspired outwear on nights out, Ora demonstrates the versatility of the coat. Here, she threw it on over her football jersey and light wash jeans to catch a football match.