Without a doubt, PUMA’s sneakers are dominating the street style scene right now. Speedcats are undeniably a celebrity favorite (Emily Ratajkowski, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rihanna are all huge fans). However, Creeper Phattys and Fenty Avantis are close behind in popularity. And now, thanks to the footwear label’s partnerships with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, their A-list approval is only expanding. On Jan. 23, Dua Lipa was spotted in the PUMA Inhale Mesh sneakers — A$AP Rocky’s inaugural collaboration with the brand. In true it girl fashion, Lipa dressed up her new kicks with classic designer staples.

Before jetting off to Chile to film a commercial, Lipa was snapped by the paparazzi inside New York’s JFK Airport. Since she had a full travel day ahead of her, the Grammy nominee opted for comfortable, yet striking footwear: black and neon green PUMA sneakers. Released in November 2024, the Inhale Mesh sneakers are a re-imagined version of the PUMA Inhales, which first debuted in 2000. Just like the original design, Rocky’s running shoes feature a translucent gradient sole, an exaggerated rubber outsole, and bold curves inspired by neon racing graphics. Described by the brand as a “track-to-street icon,” Lipa elevated the slip-ons with a cream-colored nylon coat from Gucci. She tied the ankle-length jacket overtop sweatpants and a matching hoodie, both in black.

Instead of a carry-on suitcase, Lipa split her essentials into two enviable bags, starting with the Hermès Birkin 30. She decorated the $25,000 bag with mismatched bag charms and keychains. On her other shoulder, the “Dance the Night” singer carried a vintage Chanel hobo bag. The quilted number offered plenty of outside storage thanks to its numerous monogrammed pouches. While all eyes went to her neon sneakers, Lipa also accessorized with silver hoop earrings and cat-eye-shaped sunglasses from Italian label, GCDS.

BACKGRID

The best part about Lipa’s latest look? Her exact shoes are (surprisingly) still available to shop. Once you secure her PUMAs, channel the rest of her enviable via the curated edit below.