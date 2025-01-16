Much to her devoted fans’ dismay, Cameron Diaz hasn’t starred in a film for 11 years. That’s right, the multi-hyphenate’s last silver screen appearance was as Miss Hannigan in 2014’s Annie. In the decade since, she’s focused on her family, as well as her popular wine business, Avaline. But now, Diaz is finally back in action. On Jan. 15, Diaz attended the German premiere of her Netflix movie, Back In Action (pun intended). In honor of her first red carpet walk in over five years, the fashion muse got her hands on a floor-length monogrammed coat from Gucci Spring/Summer 2025. However, she styled it so differently from the original runway look.

Before posing with her co-star, Jamie Foxx outside the Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin, Diaz delivered her solo step-and-repeat in head-to-toe Gucci. All eyes went to her S/S ‘25 topper: an oversized double-breasted coat covered in a subtle black monogram. Underneath her elongated outerwear peeked a matching silk georgette blouse, complete with a semi-sheer bodice and a tie around the neck. From there, Diaz tucked her top into baggy barrel jeans in a dark-blue finish. Instead of sky-high heels, the A-lister walked the carpet in timeless leather loafers also from — you guessed it — Gucci. Diaz finished her enviable ensemble with a touch of color, starting with dangly gold-and-purple earrings, matching statement rings, a bubblegum pink manicure, and a bold red lip.

Tristar Media/WireImage/Getty Images

If Diaz’s jacket feels familiar, that’s because it was chosen by Gucci creative director Sabato de Sarno to close his most recent runway show. Contrary to Diaz’s latest look, the extra-long coat layered overtop a plunging tank top. Then, the runway-ready jeans were cinched with a monogrammed slim belt. Just like Diaz, the original model donned patent leather loafers.

Now, here’s where the catwalk co-ord takes a turn. While Diaz opted out of a handbag, the model first accessorized with a black shoulder bag, which spotlighted the brand’s iconic logo in silver hardware. Then, the model tapped into the mixed-metal trend with a thick gold choker necklace. Atop their head was a leather floral-print bandana, which looked sleek alongside gradient black sunglasses.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Now that Diaz is officially in the spotlight again, keep an eye out for more luxe looks as her Back In Action press tour continues. Who knows? Maybe she’ll source Gucci again.