Heading to (or hosting) a holiday soirée with your best friend this season? It’s bound to be the best of times. So, to commemorate the festive girls night, you have to pull out all the sartorial stops, duh. Need some outfit inspo? If you’re both in the mood for some sultry neutrals, copy Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. Or, if you want to subtly coordinate looks, establish a color theme like The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants cast and their primarily pink looks. And for those looking to be the talk of the party, channel Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern's full-on matching holiday moment from their recent joint fête.

On Dec. 20, the longtime friends and former co-stars shared a sneak peek at their party-ready ‘fits which were just as extravagant as the multicolor Christmas tree they posed in front of. Witherspoon and Dern were near carbon copies, from their bold red lips and beachy waves down to their twinning co-ords. On top, the duo wore the same chic ivory sweater — a seemingly simple start to their seasonal selections. Then, for their bottoms, they upped the merry vibes tenfold with a silver sequin midi skirt that flared at the hem. Cashmere and sequins? A match made in holiday heaven.

In addition to their twinning moment, the two showcased the many phases of a holiday party. In the first photo of the evening, they captured that pre-party energy, when you look and feel amazing, you’re excited to mingle, and the festive spirit is high. In a second pic, however, the Academy Award winners shared how most of us feel post-party: they kicked off their heels, their hair was no longer perfectly tousled, and their red lips were smudged (so relatable).

But back to the outfits in question: With their cheeky OOTDs they also showed how contrasting accents can make your identical ensemble feel slightly individualistic. The Morning Show actor opted for a sleek pair of black suede pumps and a sequin clutch, while the Little Women actor went for vibrant red heels and a crimson shoulder bag.

With their co-star Nicole Kidman seemingly confirming another season of Big Little Lies is in the works, you can expect to see more of Witherspoon and Dern together, along with the other members of the Monterey Five in 2024. While we await their next fashion-forward meetup, send this article to your best friend and convince them to match with you this holiday season. Or, just press “add to cart” on the styles below and show up at their house, ready to twin.