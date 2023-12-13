It’s been decades since the famous supermodels of the ‘90s — yes, you know the ones — had their runway heyday, yet the masses' fixation on these ladies has understandably not waned. And thanks to Apple TV+’s The Supermodels docuseries, which dropped at the end of September 2023, ample attention is on them as of late. Even better? After all these years, they still call each other for a girls' night out. Such was the case on Dec. 12, when Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Helena Christensen celebrated the holidays together with a guest appearance from another leading lady from the bygone era: Sporty Spice, aka Victoria Beckham. Needless to say, millennials are losing it over the nostalgic reunion — and rightfully so.

The model crew and pop star-turned-fashion designer gathered on Tuesday night in New York City, where they showed off their iconic poses in front of an over-the-top Christmas tree. Beckham shared their photo op on her Instagram page, captioning the image: “Girls night out in NYC 🇺🇸 x kisses.” Following the hangout, Turlington took to the comments section, writing, “So fun and festive! ❤️❤️❤️.”

To no one’s surprise, everyone dressed to the nines for the outing. Beckham, for instance, donned a deep purple draped dress, which featured sharp statement shoulders and a high neckline. The esteemed designer styled the look with her trusty suede peep-toe boots. Then there was Crawford and Christensen, who both got the head-to-toe black memo. The former went with a slip dress, leather moto jacket, skinny scarf, and tall boots, whereas the latter opted for what appears to be a body-hugging midi and leather shoes. Last but certainly not least, Turlington arrived in a sheer black and white midi dress, which she accessorized with a simple belt, furry bag, and ankle boots. So much style in one photo!

Take it from these iconic women: ‘Tis the season to catch up with your gal pals. Should you have an upcoming night out on the docket, you now have not one but four festive ensembles to use as outfit inspiration. Below, find everything you need to recreate their ensembles.