Nothing tugs at the masses’ heartstrings quite like when former cast mates gather for a spontaneous reunion. And to everyone’s delight, we’ve recently witnessed a slew of long-awaited celebrity get-togethers. Perhaps you caught The Parent Trap stars Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter going to the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2023 as each other’s dates. Not to mention, a few weeks ago, The Devil Wears Prada’s Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt reminisced about their first encounter in a Variety interview. And those who grew up in the early aughts will be ecstatic to learn The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ iconic friend group, too, had a reunion over the weekend. Somehow, it’s been 18 years since the first film hit theaters, yet their special hangout made it (almost) feel like barely any time has passed.

On Dec. 15, the movie’s alums — Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn — met up in New York City for a screening of Barbie. The squad was there to support Ferrera, who is nominated for a Critics Choice Award for her role in the film. They took a trip down memory lane, sharing an adorable photo together on Instagram. “The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart.💕#SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖,” Ferrera captioned the post.

Sadly, no jeans were in sight. The former cast, however, dressed perfectly for the occasion. Lively, for one, didn’t hold back with her hot pink Barbie-inspired ensemble. She wore Oscar de la Renta’s Marabou Feather Skirt Minidress, Valentino’s VLogo Signature Gloves, and fuchsia mules from Malone Souliers. Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn also leaned into the theme, donning different shades of pink for the evening. The former went with a fuchsia pencil skirt, while the latter arrived in a soft pastel suit. Meanwhile, Ferrera opted for a white draped dress. Is the The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast hinting at a third film? You never know!

Hopefully, we’ll see more reunions in 2024. While we wait, consider getting your friend group together for a night out and channel these ladies’ looks from the weekend (dibs on Blake... err, Bridget).