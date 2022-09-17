As someone who works from home, I constantly find myself wearing sweatsuits until way too late in the day to be acceptable — a problem I think anyone living that remote office life can relate to. But the habit, for me, has become a bit too frequent. So now that fall is upon us, I am mulling over new ways to wear an oversized sweater as an alternative. The style, of course is a foundation piece in any stylish woman’s wardrobe, regardless of the season, but it’s not until cooler weather rolls around that I’m truly ready to incorporate those luxuriously chunky, roomy styles into my daily rotation.

While it might seem basic, the relaxed silhouette is an incredibly versatile piece that offers an effortlessly cool effect when worn right. Pair a slouchy sweater with leather trousers, for example, and you have both an elevated and easy look you can take anyway. Another reason its my go-to hero piece this fall? Baggy is in — and knitwear is no exception. We’ve seen everything from denim (hello there, cargo jeans) to suiting to handbags to knitwear take on supersized proportions over the last few seasons. Oversized knitwear is one of the easiest ways to adopt 2022’s signature baggy look, as it’s the perfect balance of trend-driven and timeless.

And while a sweater may sound simple, it’s actually an item that takes life in many forms, from various textures, colors, prints, and weights, each of which provide a completely different vibe. You can create a look that evokes subtle luxury with a lightweight, neutral-toned cashmere style or opt for a more playful effect with a bright, chunky-knit cardigan. There are endless options to choose from, and endless ways to style them.

Although its often tempting to pair my oversized sweaters with leggings and call it a day, there are a handful of foolproof styling ideas I’m pulling from for a more fashion-forward look this season (sweats not included). Below, see my favorite ways to style this essential throughout fall.

With A Mini Skirt + Sneakers

Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A mini skirt paired with a cozy, oversized pullover is the perfect transitional outfit. The look has just an air of preppiness to it that exudes nostalgia for school days and memories of fall past. While a pair of sneakers is a clear winning outfit finish, the combination would work with just about any autumnal footwear, be it loafers, combat boots, knee-high boots, or even heeled mules for a night-time look.

With Trousers + Loafers

Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Every fashion girl knows that pairing loose trousers with a big knit is always a winning look, one that effortlessly exudes cool-girl energy. I personally adore a leather pant (fitted or loose works), or a luxurious silk trouser. Maximalist lovers, consider color-blocking the two pieces with opposing bold hues. And if you’re more minimalist, go for a monochromatic effect by way of pieces of the same color family.

With A Midi Skirt + Slouchy Boots

Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Pairing a thick chunky cardigan with a delicate midi skirt creates a feminine, elegant outfit. I love a slouchy suede boot popping out from under the skirt. For some added dimension, try throwing on a belt — and voilà, you have a polished look.

With Stirrup Leggings + Pumps

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

I know I said no leggings, but stirrup leggings are my exception to the rule. The notorious ‘80s legging trend is back and better than ever, and fashion girls everywhere are rejoicing. It’s really the perfect no-fuss pant to put with your oversized sweaters on days you just want to be 100% comfortable. The pairing can be completed with a classic pump for an elevated look, but also works great with loafers for a more relaxed and on-the-go kind of day.

With A Maxi Dress + Combat Boots

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Before storing your favorite summer dresses, determine which would be a candidate for a layered fall look. Simply throw on a cozy oversized knit, lace up your combat boots, and you’ll find yourself in the ultimate everyday uniform.