Nicole Kidman Is On A High-Glamour Style Streak While Promoting Her New TV Series

Christmas came early this year for moviegoers and fashion fanatics alike due to the influx of films and TV shows being released in December and January. Alongside a plethora of top-notch projects hitting theaters and streaming services, their corresponding stars have been delivering equally stellar press tour looks, building on the hype for their upcoming projects. The most noteworthy promo trails so far? Sydney Sweeney and the 10 numbers she wore in under 48 hours while promoting her rom-com, Anyone But You. Then there was Julia Roberts’ chic, office-ready Gucci separates for the Leave The World Behind tour. And now, Nicole Kidman’s budding press tour for Expats is stealing the spotlight as, thus far, it’s chock-full of top-notch looks that are sure to leave a mark on both the sartorial and cinematic circuits.

While most celebrities pack all their press occasions into one or two weeks before the premiere, Kidman is proving that slow and steady wins the race by kickstarting her Expats rounds over a month before the Amazon Prime Video series’ premieres on January 26. On Dec. 18, she took to Instagram to signal the tour’s start, offering a sneak peek at her first two ensembles, which in true Kidman fashion, were fresh designs from Balmain and Versace’s recent Spring/Summer 2024 runways, respectively. Just two days later, she made the most grand entrance dressed in a couture Fendi gown at a special screening of her new project in Australia.

We certainly wish we could binge Kidman’s new show as soon as this weekend. But, since that’s not a possibility, we’ll settle for tuning into a month’s worth of red carpet moments from the Academy Award winner. And knowing Kidman’s acting chops, the show will most definitely be worth the wait. Scroll on for all the details on her best press tour looks so far, and bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it every time she steps out before the end of January.

December 20

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Entertainment

Tapping into her decades-long penchant for show-stopping neutral gowns on the red carpet, Kidman arrived at the first official screening of Expats in a draped champagne number from Fendi’s Fall 2023 couture collection. On the catwalk, the model layered a matching turtleneck underneath, but for the Dec. 20 photo op, the actor opted out of any additions.

December 18

To commemorate the beginning of Expats events, Kidman posed for an at-home photoshoot in unreleased pieces from Balmain’s latest runway show. Although her OOTD was set against a black-and-white filter, upon further investigation, the top she wore was actually a structured two-piece with a blue button-adorned strapless top and a coordinating bolero jacket with statement shoulders. On the bottom, she once again took notes from the runway model’s ensemble by slipping on a flirty cream and black polka-dot mini skirt.

Kidman’s greyscale carousel featured yet another sleek outfit. However, for the second photo, the Big Little Lies actor styled a Versace button-down peacoat, which is must-have winter outerwear. While it’s unclear what she wore underneath, knowing Kidman’s affinity for timeless LBDs, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn she chose one from one of her go-to ateliers: Balenciaga or Victoria Beckham.