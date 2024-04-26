With Mother’s Day just around the corner (May 12 will be here before you know it), it comes as no surprise that the fashion circuit is experiencing an influx of celebrity mother-daughter moments right now. First, there was Kate and Lila Moss’ joint Fendi campaign earlier this month, then Charlize Theron brought her daughter August to the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 runway show, and most recently, Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe looked ultra-chic in matching strapless designer dresses at the star-studded Tiffany & Co. soirée in Beverly Hills — serving up outfit inspo for the masses.

On April 25 at the iconic Beverly Estate, Witherspoon and Phillippe joined A-listers like Anya Taylor-Joy, Emily Blunt, Gabrielle Union, and more to celebrate the launch of Blue Book 2024: Tiffany Céleste — Tiffany & Co.’s newest 157-piece jewelry collection. The pair walked the royal blue carpet together in coordinating strapless styles which were both in timeless neutral shades. Phillippe, for one, chose a gray Alberta Ferretti maxi dress that stretched well beyond her footwear. The 24-year-old model and content creator was frosted with the finest jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co., including a thick diamond choker necklace and two diamond rings. Then there was Witherspoon, who stayed true to form in a classic LBD from David Koma Pre-Fall 2024. Her strapless midi dress featured a wrap skirt detail tied off by a crystal embroidered belt, as well as a thigh-high slit that peeped her strappy black Jimmy Choo pumps. Taking cues from her daughter, the Academy Award winner also opted for a statement diamond necklace with pops of yellow crystals, classic diamond stud earrings, and an eye-catching bracelet — all sourced from Tiffany & Co.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment

The mother-daughter pair weren’t the only celebs decked out in Tiffany’s for the Beverly Hills bash. Union also pulled out all the sartorial stops in a custom black-and-white Staud maxi dress complete with a sequin-embellished top and a sleek ivory skirt. The Tiffany & Co. Pisces necklace and drop earrings from the 2023 Blue Book collection rounded out her OOTN. Shortly after Union’s appearance came the grand entrance of another fashion muse: Taylor-Joy in a corseted brown velvet gown seen on the Hamda Al Fahim Fall/Winter 2024 runway. The Dune: Part Two actor broke up her chocolate couture with a striking pink diamond necklace and matching drop earrings from Tiffany & Co. Marking her first red carpet appearance after giving birth to her first baby in March, Suki Waterhouse was also in attendance. The star stunned in an all-white Simkhai maxi dress and coat co-ord as well as a ruby Tiffany & Co. necklace.

(+) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Still stuck on what to gift your mom this Mother’s Day? You can’t go wrong with either of Phillippe or Witherspoon’s latest looks. Shop the curated edit below to be guaranteed the “favorite child” title this year.