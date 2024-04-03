No one has a filled up fashion bingo card quite like Kate and Lila Moss. The mother-daughter duo have attended the Met Gala together (twice!), sat hand-in-hand front row at Paris Fashion Week, worn matching co-ords on the cover of British Vogue, and even walked the same Fendi Couture Spring 2021 show. Now the pair is starring in the new Fendi 2024 Peekaboo campaign together.

The minimalistic photos, released by WWD at midnight on April 3, were shot by Craig McDean and capture the fashion muses holding matching editions of the atelier’s iconic heirloom carryall. For context, this is the sixth installment of Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign; it originally launched in 2018, ten years after the trapezium top-handle silhouette first hit the market, always highlights famous families and the idea of passing down treasured pieces to a new generation. The first edition starred the label’s creative director of accessories, Venturini Fendi, who posed with her daughters, Delfina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi.

In the opening close-up, Kate and Lila mirrored the handbag’s timeless oura in couture. Holding the dove gray Peekaboo ISeeU Small style, Kate stuns in a chic black coat dress complete with rolled-up sleeves that peeped the outerwear’s ivory pinstripe lining. Lila also carried the double turn-lock purse while dressed in a black turtleneck sweater dress. In another image, the power duo swap their noir numbers for ribbed taupe sweaters.

This mother-daughter collab comes at the perfect time — Mother’s Day is almost a month away, after all. Whether you’re shopping or putting together a wishlist, trust us, the Fendi Peekaboo bag would be a treasured gift to receive on May 12. Shop the edit below for Kate and Lila’s exact purses, as well as a few items inspired by their campaign outfits.