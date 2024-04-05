Motherhood looks good on Suki Waterhouse. Yes, congrats are in order for Waterhouse and her fiancé, Twilight alum Robert Pattinson. After recently giving birth to their little bundle of joy, the Daisy Jones & The Six star just shared the first image of the newborn on Instagram with her 4.1 million followers. “Welcome to the world angel ❤️,” the caption read. In the sweet Polaroid photo, the 32-year-old actor, musician, and model is pictured cradling her baby while dressed in a cozy gray cardigan, simple black top, and two chunky statement rings. And although the couple, who have been together since 2018, haven’t revealed the sex or name of their child yet, the picture is still quite adorable.

Fellow celebrities didn’t waste any time flooding the comment section, sharing kind words for the new mom, who subtly confirmed her pregnancy last November while on stage at the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City. “Congratulations 😍,” wrote Selena Gomez. Daisy Jones & The Six co-star Camila Morrone expressed her happiness for Waterhouse, saying, “Oh my goodness😴😴😴” Halsey also supported the “To Love” singer, commenting: “ROCKSTAR MOM!” And if you refresh the post, the sweet remarks just keep rolling in.

This Instagram photo comes a week after the couple were first spotted out and about on a walk with their newborn in tow. For the low-key outing in Los Angeles, Waterhouse wore a long coat, slouchy trousers, sporty sneakers, and a baseball cap. Pushing the baby’s stroller, Pattinson opted for a hoodie underneath a lightweight Patagonia puffer jacket. Waterhouse’s mother, too, was on the stroll, donning a bright pink sweater and relaxed jeans.

Given that Waterhouse and Pattinson aren’t known to share too much info about their personal life, it may be a while until we get more deets about their first baby. But when they do? We’ll be here to share it with you.