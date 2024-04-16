While the bi-annual Fashion Month circuits undeniably attract the most attention every September and February, the more intimate Pre-Fall designer collections deserve a moment in the spotlight as well. Unlike Fashion Month, the mid-season presentations don’t have a specific release timeline — some ateliers, like Chanel and Balenciaga, showcase their upcoming lines in November and December, while others, like Louis Vuitton and Dior, surprise fans with an early spring runway show. However, no matter the month, these fêtes are just as elevated and star-studded as any A-list fashion week affair. Take Dior’s recent Pre-Fall 2024 show as proof. On April 15, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, front-row regulars like Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, and more were dressed to the nines as they attended creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri’s newest collection.

As the esteemed guests bustled into the transformed Brooklyn Museum on Monday, it became clear that timeless neutral numbers were the unofficial dress code of the evening — a fitting choice for a Dior soirée. The fashion house’s global brand ambassador, Taylor-Joy was one of the first to establish the theme, as she stunned in a sleek black midi dress with sheer embellishments. Rosamund Pike, Rachel Zegler, and Charlize Theron all matched the actor’s sartorial energy in a slew of contrasting noir co-ords (more on those below). Meanwhile, Naomi Watts, Jenna Lyons, and Michelle Williams brightened up the front-row lineup in classic white ensembles in varying ivory shades.

For fashion enthusiasts going through major Fashion Month withdrawal, keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 show. And keep an eye out for more Pre-Fall presentations in the weeks to come.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Channeling her signature penchant for Old Hollywood-inspired looks, Taylor-Joy posed in a chic Dior midi dress with a semi-sheer bodice. The Dune: Part Two actor accessorized with matching see-through opera-length gloves, pointy pumps, a skinny statement belt, and a ‘60s-inspired headband.

Rosamund Pike

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

The Saltburn actor was styled in head-to-toe Dior, starting with a button-down flared jacket, a coordinating calf-grazing skirt, and peep-toe platform sandals paired with ankle-length socks. Cat-eye sunglasses and a white Lady Dior top-handle bag rounded out her OOTN.

Rachel Zegler

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Serving up endless outfit inspo, the burgeoning fashion muse posed for photographers in a three-piece velvet suit, complete with a plunging vest, a stealthy blazer, and fitted shorts — an outfit spotted on the Pre-Fall 2024 catwalk.

Charlize Theron

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Theron brought her daughter August as her plus one for the event. To no surprise, the mother-daughter duo looked en vogue — Theron chose a khaki “Miss Dior” maxi skirt, patent leather knee-high boots, and a long-sleeve black top from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, while August looked adorable in a blue and white letterman jacket and chunky sneakers.

Naomi Watts

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Before the show, Watts walked the white carpet with her 15-year-old daughter, Kai Schreiber. Watts wore a white long-sleeve maxi dress, the same Pre-Fall 2024 open-toe platform heels that Pike chose, and the Dior Jolie Top Handle Bag. Schrieber, on the other hand, opted for lots of color with a floral pleated midi skirt and a matching sweater, both from Dior.

Jenna Lyons

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

The Real Housewives Of New York City star went a slightly more casual route with her outfit, as she selected a white off-duty crewneck and matching ivory utility jeans to attend the event with her girlfriend, Cass Bird.

Michelle Williams

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Williams looked ultra-elegant in a modern take on the Dior “New Look” silhouette, which featured a structured button-down top and a floor-length skirt.

Alexandra Daddario & Alexandra Shipp

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Daddario and Shipp sat together in seemingly opposite looks. Daddario, for one, opted for lots of pattern as she styled a printed slip dress and a plaid over coat from Dior. On the other hand, Shipp wore a belted black midi dress coupled with the same mini Lady Dior as Daddario.

Karlie Kloss

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

The model appeared business-ready in a coordinating plaid combo, complete with a cropped blazer and a maxi skirt that paired perfectly with her Dior Caro Mini Vanity Case.