Even if you don’t already have tickets to see the long awaited sequel to the Dune sequel for the sci-fi story, the level of commitment by the roster of principle actors could be the thing to convince you. Not only have they dedicated months to filming the physically-demanding movie, but they seem to be still enmeshed with their characters at the premiere of Dune: Part Two, the cast chose fashion and beauty touches reflecting that fantastical, futuristic world.

Since the Dune press tour began, leading actors like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Florence Pugh have been flexing their creativity with metallic touches — two words: metal bodysuit — otherworldly cutouts, and steeling shades for makeup and outfits alike that helps confer the dystopian themes of the movie. At New York’s Lincoln Center on February 25, though, the film’s stars took those concepts to a whole different level entirely. But here’s the thing — not only are these detail-oriented A-listers playing homage to their latest project, but the futuristic feel is very much aligned with some of the year’s biggest beauty trends in general.

Ahead, check out Zendaya, Pugh, and Taylor-Joy’s takes on Dune’s signature sci-fi style, straight from the New York City premiere.

Zendaya

(+) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images (+) James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

As the film’s lead, alongside co-star and friend Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya’s been extra-committed to cool, Dune-inspired outfits and makeup in the leadup to the film’s release. For the big New York City screening, she wore a long, curly wig — a cool changeup from her equally-chic lob she debuted late last year — and gold-tinged eyeshadow that matches her long, metallic nails.

Anya Taylor-Joy

(+) John Nacion/Getty Images (+) ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Fitting with her personal style, Taylor-Joy chose to augment her sci-fi touches (like the gold in her dress) with dark, romantic elements. Her deep red lips are a perfect match to her long nails, and her brushed-out curls add drama and texture. She’s always willing to experiment, but this is one of Taylor-Joy’s coolest-ever looks.

Florence Pugh

(+) Arturo Holmes/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images (+) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images INFO 1/2

And speaking of experimental — had Pugh ever walked a red carpet without a bold hair-makeup combination? She was in rare form at Lincoln Center with a looped ponytail extension, a steely, icy tone in her blonde hair, and metallic pewter eyeliner arranged in angular, dramatic fashion.