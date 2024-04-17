Hardcore fashion enthusiasts know building an outfit for your birthday requires lots of preparation. You have to take into account the forecast, whether your plans are more elevated or laidback, and of course, the vibes of your obligatory Instagram post. While wearing head-to-toe sparkles for your special day is always a serve, sometimes a casual combo with some high-fashion flair is all you need to feel your best. For those keeping it low-key for their birthday, consider channeling Anya Taylor-Joy, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday in an assortment of cool-girl staples, including a leather jacket and Maison Margiela Tabi shoes.

On April 16, Taylor-Joy kickstarted her birthday festivities in Midtown, New York, where she was snapped by the paparazzi dressed in the aforementioned off-duty ensemble. Joined by her husband, actor and musician, Malcolm McRae (with whom she shares a birthday), Taylor-Joy looked effortlessly chic in a white tank top which she layered under a versatile black leather biker jacket adorned with silver hardware. On the bottom, the Dune: Part Two star chose light-wash jeans in order to let her en vogue footwear grab all the attention. Following in the footsteps of Zendaya, Dua Lipa, and Hunter Schafer, the A-lister slipped on a black pair of the aforementioned Maison Margiela penny loafers — an iconic and instantly recognizable shoe due to its divisive split-toe silhouette. The fashion muse opted out of a handbag and instead accessorized her first birthday look with a yellow baseball cap, a gold pendant necklace, and a slew of silver rings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Later on that evening, the power couple continued their joint birthday bash at The Break Bar in Manhattan, where they reserved a private rage room. Taylor-Joy’s second birthday outfit was slightly edgier than the first, as she added even more leather this time around. She swapped her white tank for a cropped graphic tee from 12th Tribe, coupled with a micro-mini leather skirt. Her Tabis were also replaced with knee-high pointy leather boots. Cat-eye Bottega Veneta sunglasses gave her final ‘fit a flirty feel.

If you’re an Aries or a Taurus struggling to put together your upcoming birthday look, trust us, a stress-free outfit formula like Taylor-Joy’s is the way to go. Shop similar pieces ahead (and her exact Tabis) before your big day arrives.