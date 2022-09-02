You likely already know that the trendsetting celebrities are seemingly obsessed with miniskirts. Whether it be a denim or linen option, stars like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner can’t get enough of the look. And now, evidence suggests that several stars are embracing the utilitarian cargo style, too. Back in November 2021, Bella Hadid wore the nostalgic bottom as a swimsuit cover-up. And just this week, Emily Ratajkowski rocked a cargo miniskirt outfit while walking her dog Colombo in New York City.

The model’s utilitarian skirt came from U.K.-based athleisure label Adanola and had an army green hue. Ratajkowski secured the $58 piece in place with a chunky gold buckle and wore a brown silk button-down shirt on top, which she tied into a knot for a cropped, midriff-revealing effect. Then, she paired the stylish bottom with another trend-forward piece: a pair of Sonora’s Santa Fe cowboy boots with contrast embroidery. (FYI: She loves the Western-inspired shoe and and even wore this exact style at least twice in August 2021.) Lastly, she toted a black Lindsay shoulder bag from Balenciaga and threw on a pair of rectangular shades. Once her dog-walking outfit was complete, she shared a series of OOTD snaps to her Instagram story, revealing the sultry look to her fans.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

The fact that Ratajkowski can pull off an imitable miniskirt outfit is hardly a secret as she loves a sultry wardrobe staple. As of late, the star has clearly favored the utilitarian, pocket-equipped cargo styles. For evidence, take a look at the khaki miniskirt that she wore to attend the 2022 MTV’s Video Music Awards at the Yankee Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28. On this occasion, she once again teamed the thigh-skimming piece — which closely resembled the viral Miu Miu miniskirt, BTW — with a pair of cowboy boots and wore an Encinitas one-piece from Inamorata, her own swimwear label, as a top.

You can still shop Ratajkowski’s exact cargo miniskirt, ahead. Then, follow the model’s lead and team it with cowboy boots — be it the Ratajkowski-approved style from Sonora or an equally splurge-worthy pair from Golden Goose.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.