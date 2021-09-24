In the whirlwind that is Friday (it’s almost the weekend!), you might have missed Dua Lipa opening Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show. On Sept. 24, the singer made her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week for the luxury fashion house. Lipa walked down the catwalk to a remix of her song “Physical,” and if that doesn’t get your heart pumping, all the outfits will. For the first look, Lipa wore a black one-button blazer with a cutout on the right side over a black ruched skirt. In a move that’s very typical for the fashion house, colorful safety pins served as embellishments on the two pieces. (The iconic pins first appeared in the label’s Spring/Summer 1994 collection.)

The motif continued with yellow and teal-colored safety pin earrings and she wore a pair of strappy, black platform heels. Later in the show, she changed into a hot pink shimmery crop top and skirt combination, which served as a fun counterpart to her all-black ensemble. The theme, if you haven’t caught on already, for Versace’s spring collection was ‘70s disco and it was filled with pieces you’ll want to wear to your next party. Aside from all the sequin miniskirts and shimmery dresses, there were highlighter-yellow printed sporty sets, silky trousers, and asymmetrical skirts held together by — you guessed it — a single safety pin.

Although Lipa walking in Versace was a well-kept secret from the general public, once the news was finally out, the moment shouldn’t seem that surprising. The musician loves the fashion house, as she has worn Versace on the red carpet several times. (Remember her butterfly dress at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards or her 2019 Met Gala look? Both were splendid fashion moments.) She also appeared in Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign, which signaled a strong connection between her and Donatella Versace. Plus, Versace has a history of inviting celebrities to partake in her runway shows — as Jennifer Lopez did back in 2019.

In a press statement, the designer said of Lipa: “I met Dua for the first time a few years ago in London. I knew she was a beautiful girl, but when I heard the timbre of her voice, I realized immediately she had something unique and special. Since then I’ve watched her career take off and partnered with her for many amazing moments. Right now, I cannot think of a better woman to embody the spirit of Versace.”

The partnership between Lipa and Versace, naturally, culminated in her runway debut at the show. And, she nailed her walk. There will be many more collaborations between the two in the seasons to come, so watch out.