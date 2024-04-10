As soon as Olivia Rodrigo announced that her GUTS World Tour would headline at Madison Square Garden for four sold-out shows, we knew we were in for some stellar performances, as well as some equally applause-worthy street style moments. Ever since she arrived in New York on April 4, the fashion muse has delivered one cool-girl co-ord after another, both onstage and off. And her latest pre-show outfit might be our favorite of the week. While en route to her final Madison Square Garden performance on April 9, Rodrigo looked especially spring-ready in a floral midi dress and of-the-moment leather boots — an effortlessly chic pairing we’ll definitely be copying this season.

Rodrigo was snapped by the paparazzi on Tuesday afternoon exiting her Greenwich Village hotel. Since the temps peaked at 70 degrees in NYC yesterday, Rodrigo opted out of lots of layers and only wore the aforementioned white cotton dress, which was adorned with an adorable orange floral print. The “Vampire” singer swapped her go-to Doc Marten lace-ups for a pair of dark brown leather boots from celeb-approved footwear brand, Frye.

Her accessories were plucked straight from the star’s signature edgy aesthetic — Rodrigo styled black oval-shaped sunglasses from Les Specs as well as an assortment of spiky silver jewelry, including a chain bracelet with pendants of her initials from The Great Frog, a London-based accessories label, and mismatched rings courtesy of Mejuri. Rodrigo’s penchant for sourcing vintage pieces shined with her handbag of choice: a cherry red Coach Ergo shoulder bag, which originally debuted in the late ‘90s.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

While Rodrigo will most likely keep a low profile until her tour resumes in Ireland on April 30, she served up plenty of outfit inspo this week to tide us over until then. On April 8, a few hours before her third GUTS show in NYC, Rodrigo went a cozier route in black Levi’s jeans, a double-breasted black coat from Nili Lotan layered over a casual baby blue T-shirt, a black beanie, matching Adidas Sambas, and the same Le Specs sunnies from Tuesday. The day before, the multi-hyphenate enjoyed a much-deserved day off in a classic Rodrigo ensemble, complete with a plaid mini skirt and a vintage graphic tee as the base. She rounded out her OOTD with all-black accents, including a single-breasted Acne Studios topper, a crossbody bag from JW Anderson, her must-have Doc Marten Mary Janes, and cat-eye sunglasses from the Khaite x Oliver Peoples collaboration.

For all the hardcore Livvies feeling inspired by Rodrigo's most recent 'fit, channel her entire look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact knee-high boots are still available to shop.