I’ve been an Olivia Rodrigo stan since her days on Disney Channel’s comedy series Bizaardvark, so to say I can’t wait for the release of her sophomore album GUTS would be a severe understatement. As soon as she announced the edgy follow-up to SOUR back in June (my most-played album of 2021) and released two chart-topping singles — “vampire” and “bad idea right?” — I couldn’t wait to sink my teeth into her new era of music and fashion (pun intended). Rodrigo’s London outfits from this week are setting the tone for sexy vampire fashion, you heard it here first.

It’s become evident that the singer has, perhaps temporarily, ditched her signature lavender-hued mini dresses (RIP) and made room for moodier, bolder outfits. Her new color palette features multiple vivid red statement pieces, like a Magda Butrym mini dress and a pleated tennis skirt from Patou. Additionally, she’s leaned into elevated neutrals, like boatneck black tops and a white ‘60s mod Patou dress. As my fellow Livies know, her SOUR style era was full of feminine prints, pastel colors, and butterfly motifs. This design was everywhere, popping up in her hair clips at the 2022 Met Gala to her jewelry at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards to even her tour merch. Rodrigo’s fashion for GUTS, however, is a little less harmless butterfly and a bit more sultry vampire (think Twilight’s Bella Swan after she got bit).

The singer’s new album comes out Sept. 6. So, consider her London lewks, below, a sneak peek of what’s to come for her very fashionable press tour — Rodrigo is just getting started.

A Flirty Red Dress

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For a night out in London, the 20 year old paid a subtle homage to her character’s outfit from High School Musical The Musical: The Series. (Nini wore a similar red frock in the show.) Rodrigo donned a red halter-neck mini dress from one of her go-to designers, Magda Butrym, complete with matching red mules from Manolo Blahnik. Her exact piece is still available to shop, so make sure this spicy number is in your wardrobe come fall.

A Band Tee + Miniskirt

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The “good 4 u” singer has had a penchant for graphic tees since she first rose to fame in the 2015 film An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success. Rodrigo channeled her inner rockstar with a Pat Benatar band tee and a gray miniskirt from Sandy Liang while the Mary Janes added a dash of prep.

A ‘60s Mod Mini Dress

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Rodrigo took a slight detour from her go-to Y2K, cool-girl vibes with this 1960s mod-inspired outfit while leaving an interview at BBC Radio. She styled a Patou cutout mini dress backwards along with white knee-high boots.

A French Girl Look

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

Rodrigo brought the French Girl aesthetic to life in an effortlessly chic black boatneck top, jeans, and Maison Margiela ballet flats. Her timeless nighttime look is proof that sometimes less is more.

A Prep-Inspired Outfit

Fans of the singer will recognize this dark academia-inspired look from her recent TikTok video. The styling tip here? Pair your red pleated skirt with an unexpected pair of shoes like chunky black boots versus flats or heels.

A Vintage Betsey Johnson Dress

Keep an eye on Rodrigo’s IG because we might see her try out the blokecore trend in one of her next London outings. She posed with Chelsea football player Ben Chilwell in an archival Betsey Johnson midi dress and wore brown suede boots.