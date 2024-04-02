Is there any style better suited for the early days of spring than a maxi skirt? The silhouette is long enough to keep your legs covered when the temperature hovers in that weird 50-something degree zone where you don’t want to wear tights... but also feel cold with fully bare legs. When you take a step forward, the long flowy fit shows just a flash of skin, like a harbinger of balmier days to come. It’s pretty; it’s flirty; it’s easy to throw on a with a T-shirt and run out the door without thinking. The hardest part of wearing one may just be settling on just the right option to start.

On the upside, the Spring 2024 runways were packed with inspiration. Chanel went for column shapes in playful candy-colored patterns and Louis Vuitton leaned into the garment’s inherent breeziness via flouncy tiered designs tempered with thick hip-slung belts. And over at Marni, it was all about simplicity as the brand opted for sleek solid-colored cuts — complete with bodycon crop tops.

You’ll find floor-sweeping selection that speaks to these collections and more below, where our editors have gathered 10 of the best warm weather maxis on the market right now.