Olivia Rodrigo Is Entering Her Edgy Fashion Era

Confession time: I’m 27 years old and know every word to all of Olivia Rodrigo’s songs. (Am I listening to “Vampire” on repeat as I type this? Why yes, yes I am.) Needless to say, I was fully invested in Vogue’s recent 73 Questions with the pop star. A few things I learned about the Hollywood darling over the 14 minutes, 48-second interview? She can whip up a mean loaf of banana bread, says slay constantly, and is just as enamored with Chloë Sevigny’s style as the rest of us are. And, as it turns out, the outfits Rodrigo wore to promote her latest single, “Vampire,” are much like Sevigny’s lauded sense of fashion — think edgy with a hint of sexy.

On the heels of the singer’s aforementioned song that dropped on June 30, which is No. 1. on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, Rodrigo also announced that her sophomore album GUTS comes out Sept. 8. In anticipation of the new music, the Grammy-winning musician is blessing her loyal fan base with a host of media appearances. Last week, for instance, Rodrigo attended a Spotify event in Mexico City, where she donned a tulle dress emblazoned with hearts from Coach’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. And on that same trip, she included a picture in an Instagram carousel of a gray pinstripe crop top and trouser set from Ganni’s Pre-Spring 2024 collection.

With two months until GUTS drops, it’s safe to say Rodrigo will be slaying more red carpets while endorsing her upcoming album. In the meantime, find the looks the pop star donned at recent events.

A Spotify Event

To promote her latest single, the 20 year old made an appearance at a Spotify event in Mexico wearing a sultry mini dress from Coach. (If you’re eyeing the number, add it to cart once it’s available to shop in the fall.) She finished the itty-bitty number with a shiny red choker and strappy sandals.

At YouTube’s L.A. Space

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment

The day before “Vampire” dropped, the singer attended the premiere in another LBD, this time an off-the-shoulder satin style from Brandon Maxwell’s Resort 2024. Completing the edgy black look, Rodrigo opted for platform pumps from Valentino and an on-theme red lip. Tip: While you wait for the slinky number to hit stores, shop a similar look from the designer below.

At The SiriusXM Studios

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

If anyone could make a moth print pullover look chic, it’s Rodrigo. For her bottoms, the celeb sported a pleated miniskirt. Lastly, she went with cute, of-the-moment pearl-adorned Mary Jane heels by Jimmy Choo.