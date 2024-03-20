Just as we predicted, ever since Beyoncé debuted her new cowgirl-cool aesthetic earlier this year, a wave of fashion muses have followed in her Western-inspired footsteps. Ahead of the March 29 release of Cowboy Carter (the follow-up album to Renaissance), Bella Hadid, Lana Del Rey, and Lady Gaga have all been spotted in country-esque essentials, including cowboy boots and hats, endless fringe, and even a bolo tie here and there. And the Bey-approved trend is still picking up steam among the celebrity set, as Dua Lipa is the latest to add a cowboy boots-clad outfit to her curated Instagram feed.

After completing the first round of press for her new album, Radical Optimism (which drops on May 2), Lipa jetted off to Mexico City to soak up some much-deserved sun. On March 19, the A-lister shared a sneak peek at her getaway via another one of her signature IG photo dumps, which highlighted snaps of a beautiful horse, some mouth-watering desserts, and of course, a full-length pic of the aforementioned OOTD. Looking sun-kissed and oh-so-glowy, Lipa posed in a polka-dot sun dress complete with a plunging neckline and an adorable red velvet bow at the bodice. The “Houdini” singer slipped on a pair of black and cream cowboy boots courtesy of Mexico-based Western label, Montserrat Messeguer — one of her go-to footwear options since the summer of 2022. While her carry-all of the day is somewhat hidden in the pic, there’s no denying that her burgundy handbag was none other than the Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag — a timeless It-piece that Lipa styles for off-duty and red carpet occasions alike. Even though the Barbie star has a reputation for layering on lots of edgy silver jewelry, this time, she opted out of any major jewels at all.

Given that she announced her new album less than a week ago, the vibe of Lipa’s upcoming era is still relatively unknown. However, if her latest IG dump means anything, cowboy boots will likely have a starring role in her new aesthetic, so be sure to get your hands on a pair ASAP. While we await more details on Radical Optimism, channel Lipa’s latest look with the curated edit below. And hurry, because as of right now, her exact boots are still available.