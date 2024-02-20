Olivia Rodrigo Celebrated Her 21st Birthday In A 32-Year-Old ALAÏA Mini Dress

Following a stellar rotation of red-carpet-ready archival lewks in 2023, Olivia Rodrigo has already stunned in two top-notch vintage numbers this year. For starters, at the 2024 Governors Awards, she looked ultra-glam in a black satin gown from the YSL Fall 1997 couture presentation. A month later, at the 2024 Grammy Awards, she stole the show in a beaded white dress courtesy of Versace’s Spring 1995 collection. So, it comes as no surprise that for her 21st birthday outfit, Rodrigo turned to the archives once again, this time sourcing a black halter mini dress from ALAÏA Spring 1991.

On Feb. 19, just a few hours before officially turning 21, Rodrigo celebrated her milestone in true fashion muse form: at a party with her closest celebrity friends (Iris Apatow and Tate McRae, to name a few), where everyone was dressed to the nines. The birthday girl set the tone for the evening’s sartorial lineup in the aforementioned ALAÏA LBD, which featured a plunging neckline and a variety of cutouts along the side. To make her OOTN feel even sultrier, Rodrigo tapped into the exposed thong trend by layering a rhinestone-embellished pair underneath the semi-sheer skirt — a surprising twist that wasn’t included on the original runway look 32 years ago. In her quintessential birthday Instagram post, she shared a close-up of the rest of her ensemble, including a slew of classic Rodrigo accents, starting with multiple silver chunky rings, diamond hoop earrings, and of course, her signature winged eyeliner as well as a bold red lip. Later in the evening, the “vampire” singer peeped her footwear of choice on her IG story, which were Y2K-inspired patent mules from Amina Muaddi — one of her go-to labels both on and off the red carpet.

With Rodrigo kicking off her GUTS World Tour on Feb. 23, more notable vintage moments may have a spot in her on-stage attire, so be sure to keep an eye on her IG for all the deets. In the meantime, for Pisces signs who are also celebrating a birthday soon, channel the star’s birthday ‘fit with the curated edit below.