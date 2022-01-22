Menu
See Which ‘90s Model Shares Your Zodiac Sign
Vivien Lee
Sign: Pisces
Match: Cindy Crawford
Just like Crawford, you have a laid-back personality and are adaptable in situations. Pisces are known for being more agreeable than their other water counterparts.
Sign: Aries
Match: Yasmeen Ghauri
Aries are ambitious, driven, and competitive. That puts you in good company with Ghauri, a Pakistani-German model from Quebec. She walked for designers like Chanel and Dior, paving the way for many South Asian models.
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.