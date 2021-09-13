This Retro Accessory Was All Over The Met Gala Red Carpet

SEO:

On the Met Gala red carpet, you generally know what to expect from celebrities when it comes to accessories. Stars arrive in millions of dollars worth of jewelry, they’re usually in strappy heels (or the occasional sneaker), and they might match their handbags to their looks. Sometimes, there is even a headpiece or two. However, at the 2021 Met Gala, opera gloves were the most surprising — and unexpectedly glamorous — additions to celebrity ensembles. Leading the pack was Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships Eva Chen, who stunned the crowd with her checkered black and white gloves (they went past her elbows) that she paired with her Christopher John Rogers gown.

Following in her footsteps were actors Nicola Peltz and Yara Shahidi, who both styled long finger gloves with their dresses. While Peltz chose a pale pink pair to match her magenta-hued dress, Shahidi wore a neutral, bejeweled option, which also matched her strapless gown. (Her custom Dior dress, which was inspired by Josephine Baker, went viral on Twitter.)

Opera gloves are clearly having a major moment in fashion and not just on Met Gala night, either. (They were popular from the 1920s to 1960s as they were symbols for timeless glamour.) On the Fall 2021 runways, labels like Marc Jacobs, Brock Collection, and Valentino all incorporated this accessory into their autumn collections. They styled the gloves with dresses, sweaters, and more — proving this elegant accessory will become the It look for the season.

Ahead, see everyone who decided to take the glam route with a pair of luxe gloves on Met Gala night. They might just be as stunning, if not more so, than the red carpet jewelry.

Eva Chen

John Shearer/WireImage

Eva Chen wasn’t afraid to mix prints with her multicolored striped dress and checkered gloves.

Nicola Peltz

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actor kept it pretty in pink with her floor-sweeping gown and gloves.

Yara Shahidi

John Shearer/WireImage

The actor arrived in a beautiful, strapless Dior dress that was made all the more elegant with a pair of embellished gloves.

More to come...