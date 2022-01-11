Little can compare to the comfort provided by your favorite sweatsuit. If you feel like you can’t let go of your WFH co-ords just yet, you’re not alone — Rihanna also agrees. And, she has a clever way of styling it so you can continue to wear your cozy set for any public outing. Although the pairing of sweats with sneakers or even UGG boots is a classic, the singer has more of an unexpected fashion combo up her sleeve. During a recent date with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore sweatpants with heels — a clever fashion hack where she looked dressy and was still comfortable.

The couple was spotted getting dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood on Jan. 10. For the outing, Rihanna got dressed in a super baggy, gray sweatsuit set, which one might assume was too casual for the upscale Japanese restaurant. However, if you know RiRi, she has the stellar ability to make even the most simple of garments feel swanky and elevated. Here, she took the opportunity to rock her casual pieces with something more elegant and luxe: a pair of white slingback pumps from Prada. The footwear featured the fashion house’s distinguished triangle logo while the the rubber shell soles gave the shoes a distinctive sporty feel. She covered up with a two-tone menswear coat from Martin Rose and wore white sunglasses, which matched back to the white in her heels.

A$AP Rocky, in turn, matched his girlfriend’s cool aesthetic with an equally as stylish outfit. He wore a white and yellow varsity jacket, a patterned Études x Martine hoodie, and baggy blue jeans. The rapper finished off his look with flame-emblazoned Tasman slippers from UGG. (The lifestyle label is having a major fashion renaissance with celebrities right now.)

Perhaps a novel fashion move for most, the sweats-and-heels combo is a usual for Rihanna. The singer, who has a penchant for streetwear, loves rocking this type of ensemble. In fact, back in June 2019 she wore Manolo Blahnik sandals with a sweatsuit set while at the airport. And as evidenced below, just last year the star favored a tracksuit and heels combination as well.

Do you feel inspired by the singer’s cozy yet dressy attire? If yes, make a mental note and try RiRi’s styling trick for your next date-night look. Her exact designer heels are still available to shop, below. And for those who are fully committed to replicating the star’s outfit, make sure you have a gray sweatsuit set on hand too.

