It may not feel like it, given the mild forecast, but the first day of winter is just two days away. In other words, coat season is well underway, baby. But before the snow (and the dreaded single-digit temps) warrants a heavy-duty puffer, get some mileage out of your lightweight trenches and bomber jackets. Or, you could take a page of Jennifer Lawrence’s fashion playbook and head out in a traffic-stopping red cashmere coat. Last night in New York, Lawrence made the case for the dramatic, show-stopping outerwear.

On Dec. 18, the No Hard Feelings actor wore the topper, which is courtesy of The Row, to the Appropriate Broadway opening night at Hayes Theater in Midtown Manhattan. Crafted from luxurious brushed cashmere, the collarless style is from the New York-based label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. While the striking color may not be for the faint of heart, J. Law’s red jacket reads timeless and sophisticated. Note: The piece also comes in fern green if that better aligns with your personal style. The price tag, however, might be a bit startling. Ready to hear it? Her coat rings in at $10K. (It is from The Row.)

As it happens, Lawrence’s whole look came from the Olsen twins’ brand — which shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering her myriad past outfits from the label. The base of her ensemble consisted of black pieces, including The Row’s silk Guinevere Dress and patent leather Lana Pumps. Finally, she accessorized with simple gold hoops.

John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As a celebrity who spends a fair share of time in the Big Apple, it makes sense that Lawrence has built an impressive outerwear collection over the years. Some of our favorite pieces she’s stepped out in recently? Last month, the actor was pictured wearing Toteme’s cashmere Annecy style, pictured ahead. She also just donned MSGM’s Brushed-Effect Double-Breasted Coat, which she paired with her trusty Samba sneakers. As you can see, Lawrence’s coat rotation keeps growing by the week, and we’re so here for it.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Below, shop Lawrence’s The Row coat before the sizes are all gone. And if you can’t stomach the price tag, we found similar (and equally luxe) styles as well.