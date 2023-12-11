The Royal Family Went Surprisingly Casual For This Year's Holiday Card

If you keep up with the release of the British Royal Family’s annual Christmas card, you know that over the past few years, Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton, and their three children have embarked on a sartorial shift when styling their photoshoot-ready ensembles. Back in 2018, the Wales’ first ditched their signature business formal sets for more casual separates — Middleton styled a neutral sweater and dark-wash jeans, while William wore a plaid button-down and similar denim. And now, for the Royal Family’s 2023 Christmas card, their laidback streak has seemingly continued as they all donned coordinating looks straight out of their royal off-duty attire.

The family’s latest photograph was released on Dec. 9, and according to Kensington Palace, was captured by Josh Shinner earlier this year in Windsor. In past set-ups, they’ve often opted for a classic countryside feel as they posed outside their home at Anmer Hall. However, this year, they evoked an en vogue, ‘90s-inspired overtone complete with a black-and-white filter, a neutral backdrop, and matching numbers. For starters, each family member wore a white button-down, which they paired with straight-leg jeans — Middleton and Princess Charlotte went for a skinny jeans-esque silhouette and a lighter finish, while Prince William, Prince Louis, and Prince George chose more modern dark-wash denim. On the footwear front, they all went in contrasting directions: Middleton slipped on timeless black penny loafers, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore classic sneakers, and Prince William and Prince George looked dapper in black lace-up shoes.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment

Less than a day before the unveiling of their holiday card, the family was spotted heading into the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, which Middleton was set to host. The family of five was dressed in an assortment of seasonal outfits — the children and Prince William, for one, chose festive shades of ruby red and navy blue. Middleton, on the other hand, wore a monochromatic winter white look, complete with a cashmere crewneck from Kiltane, a sleek Chris Kerr coat, high-waisted trousers from Holland Cooper, and her go-to Gianvito Rossi pumps in a beige hue. The host of the evening rounded out her look with a mini handbag from Strathberry, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, as well as her iconic sapphire engagement ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Whether you need some last-minute outfit inspo for your Christmas card photoshoot or want to take a more laidback approach to holiday party attire this year, look no further than the Wales’ latest looks. Press “add to cart” on the edit below to tap into their trademark aesthetic.