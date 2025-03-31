As May 30 gets closer and closer, the sneak peeks for Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album, Something Beautiful, continue to ramp up. The “Wrecking Ball” singer first announced her latest endeavor — a visual album with ‘90s fashion influences — just last week with a glimpse of herself in an embellished archival Mugler headpiece, and since then she’s offered fans a few more exclusive previews, including a spiderweb inspired piece with waist-length hair and a black leather ensemble with glittery eyes and glossy lips. Suffice it to say, the full scope of beauty looks is bound to be epic and the latest example is only more proof. On March 29, Cyrus posted yet another nostalgic hairstyle: A sky-high half ponytail that both perky and punk, much like herself.

When it comes to her hair, the “Used to be Young” singer has pretty much done it all. From micro bangs to blue glittered pixies to Barbarella-inspired blowouts and beyond, there’s not a whole lot she and hairstylist Bob Recine haven’t tried. Recine has a major role when it comes to Cyrus’ overall aesthetic, and given the fact that Something Beautiful has a visual component, he’s been even more integral of late. There are a few references the Grammy winner has revealed about what fans can expect to see and hear, and they range from the late 1970’s (Pink Floyd’s The Wall) all the way up to 2018 (Panos Cosmatos’ horror film Mandy). However, the voluminous, two-tone half-up-half-down style she and her hairstylist just teased — pun intended — is pulled from the same time period as the Mugler pieces that were heavily involved in her creative process, as explained in her November 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

She told the magazine she had been seriously inspired by the legendary designer’s 1995 couture show and her insect-like headdress came directly from his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1997 collection. These particular fashion shows did include some lofty hair looks — like beehive buns and stacks of sculpted curls — but perky ponytails like the one Cyrus is sporting in her latest sneak peek are her own unique addition. Still, they were certainly part of the era’s cultural zeitgeist: Think Kelly Kapowski from Saved by the Bell.

While half-up styles aren’t exactly new, they have been popping up more frequently on the most stylish and well-known women, like Halle Berry, Michelle Obama, and Gabrielle Union. That said, Cyrus’ cascading half pony manages to feel totally current while giving a nod to the past — and there’s a high likelihood that kind of dichotomy will be reflected in the new music she pairs with such looks. In the meantime, keep the teasers coming.